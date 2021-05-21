Jeremy Allen White

A month after series star Don Johnson revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that he was getting ready for the series revival, USA Network announced who would be joining him and returning castmates Cheech Marin (Joe Dominguez) and Jeff Perry (Harvey Leek) in the network's two-hour Nash Bridges revival movie. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Bonnie Somerville (Heels), Joe Dinicol (Arrow), Alexia Garcia (Pose), Angela Ko (Rebel), and Paul James (The Last Ship) have joined the project. Co-created by Bill Chais (The Practice, Shark, Franklin & Bash, Bull) and Johnson, with Johnson, Chais, and Marc Rosen (Sense8) executive producing, the special finds Perry's Leek an eccentric, paranoid, conspiracy-theory spouting former cop who has become an off-the-grid recluse.