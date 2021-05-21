newsbreak-logo
‘Shameless’ Favorite to Star in FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’. Jeremy Allen White is returning to Chicago. The Shameless favorite has been tapped to lead the cast of FX’s restaurant comedy pilot The Bear. The half-hour from writer Christopher Storer (Ramy…

TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Nash Bridges: 6 More Join USA Network, Don Johnson Series Revival Cast

A month after series star Don Johnson revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that he was getting ready for the series revival, USA Network announced who would be joining him and returning castmates Cheech Marin (Joe Dominguez) and Jeff Perry (Harvey Leek) in the network's two-hour Nash Bridges revival movie. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Bonnie Somerville (Heels), Joe Dinicol (Arrow), Alexia Garcia (Pose), Angela Ko (Rebel), and Paul James (The Last Ship) have joined the project. Co-created by Bill Chais (The Practice, Shark, Franklin & Bash, Bull) and Johnson, with Johnson, Chais, and Marc Rosen (Sense8) executive producing, the special finds Perry's Leek an eccentric, paranoid, conspiracy-theory spouting former cop who has become an off-the-grid recluse.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Head of the Class Star Isabella Gomez Talks Leading HBO Max Reboot

Isabella Gomez has come a long way since making her debut on the El Rey series Matador in 2014 playing Cristina Sandoval. Since then she's become a staple on television appearing on ABC's Modern Family and lending her voice on the Disney animated series Big Hero 6 before her breakout role as Elena Alvarez on the Netflix/Pop TV reboot of One Day at a Time. While promoting her horror film Initiation for Saban Films, I spoke with the actress about her upcoming starring role on the HBO Max reboot of the ABC 80s sitcom Head of the Class, which was recently ordered to series following the pilot from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence.
TV & VideosSFGate

'NCIS: Hawaii' at CBS Casts Vanessa Lachey in Lead Role, Adds Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon

“NCIS: Hawai’i” has found its series lead in Vanessa Lachey, while also adding both Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon to the cast. Lachey will star as Jane Tennant, the first woman SAC of NCIS: Hawai’i. She’s described as being as diplomatic as she is hard-charging. A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy. But Tennant is more than just a job and a title. She’s a mother raising her kids mostly on her own. Like any parent who loves their career and their family – she’s a master juggler – balancing the duty to both her children and her country.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jeremy Irvine

‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine in Talks to Join HBO Max Series as Gay Hero Alan Scott. HBO Max’s Green Lantern has zeroed in on an actor to play Alan Scott, with Jeremy Irvine, who led the Bourne TV spinoff Treadstone, in talks for the role of the comic book hero. Scott is one…
TV SeriesSFGate

Morris Chestnut to Star in Fox Drama Series 'Our Kind of People'

Chestnut currently appears in the Fox medical drama “The Resident.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Chestnut would continue on “The Resident” in addition to starring in “Our Kind of People,” with “The Resident” expected to be renewed as part of Fox’s upfront presentation. More from Variety.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron & Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Season 6

Bull is experiencing a major shakeup going into its upcoming sixth season on CBS. On Saturday, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the Michael Weatherly-starring series had ousted showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez following an internal investigation by CBS. The details of the investigation or its findings have not been released.
MoviesPopculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Joins 'CSI: Vegas'

Sons of Anarchy actor Jamie McShane was cast in a recurring role in CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The show also brought back Paul Guilfoyle, who played Captain Jim Brass in over 300 episodes of the original series. CSI: Vegas will feature William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their original roles, with new actors playing younger CSI team members.
CelebritiesTVLine

Bull Boss, Co-Star Freddy Rodriguez Both Out After Workplace Investigation

There’s a shakeup behind the scenes at Bull: Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and co-star Freddy Rodriguez are both exiting the CBS series following a workplace investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CBS confirmed that both Caron and Rodriguez will no longer be working on the show, but declined to comment...
Entertainmentallaccess.com

Jimmie Allen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Stoney Creek Records’ Jimmie Allen is organizing his own festival, the “Bettie James Fest,” which he named in memory of his father and grandmother. Allen wrote on Instagram "hoping their memory lives on through this festival." It will be held on Saturday, August 7th at Hudson Fields in Allen's hometown of Milton, DE. In addition to Allen, performers will include DJ Jazzy Jeff, Neon Union, Hero The Band, Chuck Wicks and Chase Martin. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning this Friday, (5/21) on wickedgoodtickets.com.
Marketingallaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Jeremy Sweat

My radio career started right out of High School in Missouri, and I grew where I was planted for over ten years. My young family moved to Nashville to get closer to family and I intended to get out of radio and go in to corporate marketing. I’m glad I didn’t. I’ve been on the FISH Nashville team for 16 years now and worked with some incredible people along the way and still today.
NFLSFGate

The astonishing ubiquity of Debbie Allen

In the age of social distancing, no celebrity profile can begin with the subject wolfishly striding into a hotel bar or daintily picking at a breakfast. But Debbie Allen, the 71-year-old dancer, actress, choreographer, director and producer, knows how to make a commanding entrance even on Zoom: When the screen dings on, there's Allen, glasses on, dressed in a cozy pink robe and resplendently propped up on some pillows in a luxurious-looking bed.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Lucy Freyer Boards Owen Wilson Comedy ‘Paint’; Jason Wong Joins Paramount’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Freyer has joined the cast of Brit McAdams’ Paint, starring Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus and Stephen Root. The comedic feature centers on Carl Nargle (Wilson), who has hosted Vermont’s #1 painting show for nearly three decades. While Carl’s signature whisper has long kept viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathlessly hanging on his every stroke, the station eventually hires a younger, better painter who steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Power Book IV: Force Welcomes Jeremih to Cast in Recurring Role

A little more than three months after STARZ's Power Book IV: Force made a major casting announcement to flesh out Tommy's (Joseph Sikora) new spinoff world, viewers can now welcome Grammy-nominated artist Jeremih (Jeremy P. Felton) to the cast in a recurring role. Jeremih's Elijah is a high-ranking member of CBI who knows how the drug game is played and isn't afraid to bend the rules. As the closest ally of Jenard Sampson, there's nothing he won't do to prove his loyalty to both the Sampson brothers.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Jeremy Ryan: “Take your time”

Don’t buy cheap gear, never sign your first contract without a lawyer reading it, learn the business, always show up on time, and not every song you write needs to be yours because you always want to do what’s best for the song. As a part of our series about...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Jeremy Irvine In Talks For “Green Lantern”

Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse,” “Stonewall,” “Treadstone”) is in talks for the role of Alan Scott, Earth’s first Green Lantern, in the upcoming “Green Lantern” series at HBO Max. In the comics, the character was a gay train engineer from the 1940s who became one of the ‘lanterns’. He later joined...
Posted by
Deadline

Elizabeth Olsen To Star In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True Crime Limited Series From David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Lesli Linka Glatter & Lionsgate TV

HBO Max has greenlighted Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) will star as Montgomery in the series, from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.