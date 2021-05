Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As lovely as it is to picnic with friends, read out in the sunshine, or take a long break mid-hike, sitting on hard dirt for an hour is destined to make your booty ache. Sure, you could park your rear in a lawn chair, but dragging the bulky thing out to the park isn't exactly your idea of relaxing.