My name is Dr. Carrie Young-McWilliams, in response to Candidate Robert Ray’s (R) claim that “Meridian have (the) dumbest kids on (the) planet.”. As a member of the Meridian High School Class of 1989 and the inaugural class required to pass the Miss. Functional Literacy Exam, I am appalled at both the candidate and the bystanders who did not stand up for MHS students’ past present, and future.