CBS Sports unveiled its annual rankings for Power-5 college football's top head coaches. Stanford head coach David Shaw remains among their Top 25. CBS Sports dropped Shaw five spots from No. 19 in 2020 to No. 24 in 2021. CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli wrote, "He has experienced a steady decline in our rankings in the last few years. Shaw was still a top-10 coach in 2019, hanging on at No. 9 after a 9-4 season. Since then, though, Stanford has gone 8-10 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12. The program hasn't performed up to the standard that Shaw helped put in place, and he's now barely managing to hang on to top-25 status."