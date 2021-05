Signs of normalcy seem to be everywhere this spring. Disneyland reopened in California, Major League Baseball fans replaced cardboard cutouts in stadiums, Delta is booking middle seats again and all I could think about in April was where I might eat my first steamed Maryland crab of the season. My only requirements were someplace I’d never been and a restaurant on the water. Some sleuthing found me 10 minutes north of Annapolis, at the Point Crab House & Grill overlooking Mill Creek in Arnold, Md.