Chicago Japan Film Collective

From the first moment of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) dancer Jacqueline Burnett staring blankly at us from the driver’s seat of a retro van, I was invested. She breathed, going through the motions of backing out of a parking spot. Why the flash of worry across her face? Or was it a pang of sadness? Feeling lost? She turned to check the back window and the scene flashed to Burnett and another dancer in the back of the van at night, swaying together in an intimate moment. As we came back to Burnett in the driver’s seat, overcast daylight streaming into the van, the question grew in my mind of whether or not she was driving alone, and what brought her to this moment.