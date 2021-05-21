newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Chicago Japan Film Collective

Time Out Global
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Immerse yourself in the best of contemporary Japanense indie cinema via the first-ever Chicago Japan Film Collective festival, which will screen nine films online for the inaugural iteration of the fest. The lineup spotlights women, LGBTQ and filmmakers from other traditionally-underrepresented groups; its genre-spanning list of titles includes films like Prison Circle—a look into Japanese prisons—and House of Seasons, a family drama about a young girl finding her footing at a youth support facility. A single-film pass is $10, but a $15 pass gives you access to all nine films for the entire week they're available.

