NFL

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones in Trade

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH -- This is not the news Pittsburgh Steelers fans wanted to hear, but the Baltimore Ravens are front-runners to land the NFL's biggest trade target.

Jones, 32, has been on the shopping Falcon's trade block for most of the offseason. Reports have said the team's salary cap issues and change in general manager and head coach fueled the idea of moving the All-Pro, and at this point, Atlanta is hoping Jones is gone before the season.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Ravens (11/4) have the best odds of landing Jones this summer. Baltimore's receiving core is currently headlined by Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

The Ravens certainly need help in the receiving department. The team finished last in passing yards last season and have made numerous attempts to boost that effort this offseason.

Baltimore signed former Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to better their pass protection and used a first-round pick on wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Jones is a five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL receiving yards leader.

Behind the Ravens are the San Francisco 49ers (3/1), New England Patriots (9/2), Los Angeles Chargers (6/1) and Tennessee Titans (6/1).

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Are the Steelers Still Super Bowl Contenders?

How Does Big Ben Stack Up Against AFC North QBs?

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

