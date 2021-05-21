newsbreak-logo
Summit County, UT

Court report: Week of May 17

Park Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, May 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center. Erkki Mikko Becker, 37, of Orem, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62.5 days in jail, pay a $2,910 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

