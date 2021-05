Justin Bieber has unveiled a new look following the controversy surrounding his dreadlocks style. The pop singer was hit by accusations of cultural appropriation in April, after he posted photos of himself on social media that showed his hair in dreadlocks. Bieber, 27, had previously faced criticism when he was pictured with his hair in cornrows in 2016. “Cultural appropriation is about the power dynamic. When people with power and privilege decide to 'validate' customs and traditions that oppressed people have long been marginalised for by saying 'This is the hot new thing,' then we have serious problems,” writer...