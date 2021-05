When covid-19 shut down gyms around the world, I knew that I would have to implement some creativity in order to move the gym to my house and stay socially distanced. In the first few weeks of the pandemic, I tried a lot - I used water jugs as makeshift dumbbells, tried every body weight workout I could find online, and even dug out our old elliptical from the garage. None of these workout solutions brought me the same excitement that gearing up and leaving my house for the gym did. I needed something that would get me out of the house, was some form of exercise, and would keep me active.