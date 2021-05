I enjoyed reading a great column about the good kind of change by Jean Ardell in the Indy. She has great vision and deep knowledge about our history. Whenever I leave Laguna and go east, north or south, I am amazed how protected we are from the urban sprawl that surrounds us. We have always protected our open spaces from development. Yet never have so many developers spent so much money trying to convince residents to change our zoning and other regulations that have taken us decades to adopt. These help assure we stay historic, small scale, environmentally responsible and resident serving.