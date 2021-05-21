newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Opinion: Losing Mo-Mentum

By Billy Fried
lagunabeachindy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell it’s open season on Mo Honarkar, the embattled lease-owner and redeveloper of the Hotel Laguna. Two weeks ago there were three articles in this paper highly critical of Honarkar’s efforts to steward the project. After all, he’s been shut down three times by the city for work he did without permits. I’ll admit the optics are bad, and that it takes a special kind of hubris to think you can get away with anything in this town without micro scrutiny and snitches – particularly with the most beloved landmark that has for too long languished in squalor.

www.lagunabeachindy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentum#Hate Speech#The Hotel Laguna#Spanish#Kxfm#Firebrand Media Llc#Opinion#Disdain#Arrogance#Respect#Hubris#Hyperbole#Accusations#Fairness#Town Critics#Obscenity#Viewpoints#Libelous Language#Columnist Ann Christoph#Assertions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
JobsEmerald Media

Opinion Columnist

Columnists write columns for the opinion pages of the Emerald on virtually any topic. The goal of a columnist is to generate public debate and discussion in an informative manner. Columns should be truthful and written in an authoritative manner. The editor in chief has the final right of approval of all content. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for opinion columnists to start in summer 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
PoliticsIdaho State Journal

Truth and honesty not allowed

I typically just read these letters to the editor, but while reading Mr. Bevan's post, I was confused as to why his passion for American Democracy didn't include rants about the democrats. Mr. Bevan claims that he disagrees with being brainwashed, and says "any sane and reasonable person should have come to there senses." To show that we ALL need to come to our senses, I decided to rewrite the post and just change a few words. My Title - Untruths and Dishonesty ALLOWED.
Workoutslagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Wisdom Workout

My older brother and I fought a lot when we were kids. Sometimes, he would stand in the doorway to the kitchen and if I walked past him, he would punch me in the arm. I would go screaming that he hit me for no reason and my mother would say: “If you don’t want to get hit, stay out of his way.”
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Letter to the Editor was blatantly racist

I was disgusted to see such a blatantly racist letter to the editor published by The Tullahoma News, see “Some people can’t handle freedom” published 5/14/21. A simple google search of the author shows he is a disgraced former teacher who is proudly pro-slavery. Not only is he individually abhorrent, but he isn’t even from this area, so why publish him? Even given the News’ conservative slant, surely you don’t actually believe that African Americans are “intolerable pests” or that as voters they are “uninformed and stupid”. I cannot believe that this racist drivel is being published by my hometown paper in 2021. Even if you don’t believe in what the Black Lives Matter movement is trying to accomplish, are you seriously going to advocate a pro-slavery stance? Because that’s what this individual is doing. He quotes George Fitzhugh and John Calhoun, both adamantly pro-slavery. If we want Tullahoma to grow and prosper, this is not the sort of thing you should be publishing. I’m all for differing views in public discourse, but this racist idiot has no business being published in any form anywhere. What’s next, Tullahoma News, an article by the American Nazi Party on the dangers of Jewish people?
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Ramesh Ponnuru: Pro-lifers needn't fear a post-Roe abortion-rights backlash

For the first time since 1992, the end of Roe v. Wade is a real possibility. Back then, the Supreme Court defied widespread expectations by sticking with the 1973 ruling’s core holding that legislatures could not prohibit abortion. A lot of Republican politicians were relieved because they thought that a reversal by the court would have caused a political backlash. (They lost the next election anyway.)
U.S. PoliticsA.V. Club

CNN finally gets around to firing Rick Santorum

Wouldn’t you know it: CNN has once again been let down by its efforts to find a conservative commentator who will tout anti-science, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage rhetoric on its airwaves—in the interest of good, objective journalism—but who won’t also say things so racist that they’re then forced to fire them. This is per Huffington Post, which reports that the cable news network has finally parted ways with former senator and presidential hopeful Rick Santorum, after the “senior political correspondent” came under fire for comments about Indigenous peoples that he made at an event in April, asserting that European colonists in the Americas “birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” and that, “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For 'Grotesque' Face Mask-Holocaust Comparison

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) faced widespread condemnation this week for likening House mask mandates to the Holocaust. Greene, talking on Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody’s podcast “The Water Cooler,” railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) request that Republican lawmakers prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to drop the mask-wearing rule in the chamber.
MinoritiesTelegraph

The Government's focus on free speech is bearing fruit. But we face an uphill battle

She’s harassing me. He’s creating a hostile environment. They’re engaging in hate speech. Over the last decade, accusations like these have been repeatedly used to shut down free expression. Deploy them in the right way, and you can stir up a social media mob, derail someone’s career, persuade a university to cancel an event, or have the police rushing to record a “hate incident”. You might even get the courts to back you up.
TV & Videosscotscoop.com

Opinion: Chris Cuomo’s ‘Prime Time’ is over

Right now, Chris Cuomo seems to be the face of CNN. However, this visibility comes with a price; his ethical missteps are on the national stage, and they cannot be ignored. When Chris started working for CNN in 2013, the network banned him from reporting on his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. This ban was based upon the idea that journalists should avoid conflicts of interest, outlined in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics. However, in March 2020, Chris tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine at home. In order to boost ratings during a time when the nation faced the possibility of a pandemic, CNN lifted the ban they created seven years prior and allowed Chris to interview Andrew. Throughout the interview, the two brothers playfully bickered with each other and cracked jokes, much to the delight of CNN viewers. In fact, the segment was so popular that the network didn’t reinstate the aforementioned ban until Feb. 2021, allowing more interviews between the Cuomo brothers to take place.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump midwifed a new GOP, but his moment is fading

A month ago, this column predicted that we had seen the peak of the Biden administration. Most people were reticent to come along with that notion, but on Tuesday, Gerard Baker over at the Wall Street Journal finally joined us. The subsequent month has not been kind to President Biden....
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
National Interest

Fourth Stimulus Check Alert: How Big Would It Be?

If passed, in terms of amount, the fourth check’s amount will probably be similar to the first three: roughly $1000 per person, possibly several hundred dollars more. Its issuing conditions will probably also be the same; the first three checks were sent out in full to all Americans who made less than $75,000 per year (or, in the case of couples, $150,000 per year).
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Feehery: 6 positive things about the Trump years and 6 bad things

The media can’t stop fixating on Donald Trump or congressional Republicans, who currently have little influence on the bad decisions being made by Joe Biden and the Democrats. In that spirit, here is an honest appraisal of what Donald Trump did right in his four years of office and what he did wrong.
Presidential ElectionSpiked

Could Trumpism make a comeback?

If you are one of the Americans who felt that the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency were like a real-life horror film, the election of Joe Biden must have felt like a huge relief. Yet while President Biden received the most votes of any presidential candidate in US history, we shouldn’t forget who received the second most: Trump. Not Reagan, not Obama, but Donald J Trump.
Politicsaninjusticemag.com

Conservative ‘Cancel Culture’ Outrage Is Nothing More Than a Partisan Tool

No one loves cancel culture more than conservatives. For the past year, conservative outrage over “cancel culture” has been used as a cudgel to avoid criticism and fan the flames of the GOP’s manufactured culture wars. From the renaming of the Mr. Potato Head brand to the innocuous use of the term “birthing people,” conservatives have become experts at generating fake outrage to stoke fear among their base and incite moral panic.