Opinion: Losing Mo-Mentum
Well it's open season on Mo Honarkar, the embattled lease-owner and redeveloper of the Hotel Laguna. Two weeks ago there were three articles in this paper highly critical of Honarkar's efforts to steward the project. After all, he's been shut down three times by the city for work he did without permits. I'll admit the optics are bad, and that it takes a special kind of hubris to think you can get away with anything in this town without micro scrutiny and snitches – particularly with the most beloved landmark that has for too long languished in squalor.