Minford, OH

Minford eighth grade learns about the Civil War live.

By Kimberly Jenkins
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Q4v8_0a7DuBMn00
Joe Stockham in uniform, in front and students Left to right: Tyler Slusher, Landon Manning, Cambridge Blankenship, Brandon Cooper, Kira Cart, Marissa Justice, Mackenzie Coriell, 2nd in Commander in Charge-Alex Reeder, Commander in Charge-Tyson Kingery. Lori Rolfe, Minford 8th grade teacher.

MINFORD — What better way to learn history especially the history of the Civil War than to play out some of the real events that happened to Civil War soldiers during that time period.

That is exactly what the Minford eighth graders did this week as their history teacher, Lori Rolfe held her Civil War Camp.

Gabby Clark one of the eighth graders who participated in the camp had several things to say about the entire experience.

“It was humid and exhausting,” Clark said adding that it just so happened that both days were the hottest so far in May and that they were sweating a lot.

Both days of the camp started at 8 a.m. as soon as school had started, and it ended at the end of both school days. This year was different because the students had normally spent the night there, but because of COVID, they had to just have the event during the school day. Rolfe said that at least this year they got to have the camp because they did not last year.

“I felt that a lot of kids enjoyed and then others were just like, not as motivated to do it the next day because it was a lot of work,” Clark said. “I really liked doing games with our groups at the end of the day that was one of my favorites.” Rolfe said they did team-building games at the end of each day of camp.

The thing that Clark said she didn’t like, “Definitely holding the gun, it was torture, my arms are very sore. We had to hold them the whole day because that was part of us learning about the Civil War soldiers. If we sat them down, they had to be at our side or near us at least.” Rolfe said that the guns were of course not real guns but were made from wood and were similar to the size and weight of the guns that the Civil War soldier would have to carry.

When Clark was asked if she would recommend this event for future eighth graders she said, “Yes definitely, it was a really cool experience.”

Rolfe said that on the first day of camp, the students walked through different stations, every 25 minutes that dealt with different parts of the Civil War. They had the Battery L that talked about the Portsmouth Battery L group, military drills both days as a station, they did a play on words for Language Arts for words during Civil War times, they had a certain battle that they had to read about and then they wrote a diary entry from that battle. Rolfe said that they also did an ammo making, where they melted the lead, Minford School Board member, Joe Stockham did that with them.

On the second day, the students had eight different stations from the day before. A Minford senior, Kara McCray, brought her horses over and each student got to ride, many who had never even been on a horse before, let alone ride on one.

Rolfe said that Randy Rucker and the Battery L group did a station on storytelling from the time period. The graduating senior class this year was the first time that Rolfe held this camp which would have made five years take away last year, this was the fourth year.

When asked if she will continue to do it, Rolfe said “Absolutely,” she most definitely would continue and hopefully they can once again stay the night in the future.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

