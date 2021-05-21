newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Lt. Governor Gilchrist Makes Third Stop of “Making Real Change” Tour in Saginaw

By Ann Williams
wsgw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy in Saginaw Friday, as part of his “Making Real Change” tour to promote vaccinations in cities across the state. The tour will highlight the administration’s continued efforts to flatten and eliminate racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on what the state has learned to apply those lessons to equitably administering vaccines and building the resilience required to reduce racial disparities in health and other areas within communities.

www.wsgw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw, MI
Health
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Michigan Executive Office#Black Michiganders#Lt Governor Gilchrist#Saginaw Friday#Michigan Residents#Real Change#Racial Disparities#Michiganders Ages#Vaccinations#Love#Cities#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Health Advantage Credit Union to open in Midland in summer 2022

Michigan’s largest healthcare credit union has announced plans to open a new branch in Midland. Health Advantage Credit Union has purchased three vacant lots on Eastman Avenue, north of Saginaw Road, on which to build a nearly 2,500-square-foot new branch. The office, which will be across the street from McDonald's,...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...