Sometimes legislative changes that people would like to see need a specific impetus to spur them on. For to-go cocktails, it's been the pandemic. Though the ability to sell drinks to-go has always been an opportunity to provide additional revenues for bars, many areas that previously banned selling cocktails to-go only decided to change their rules when these establishments suddenly had a dire need for alternate income due to COVID-19. And now that these states have gotten a taste for takeout cocktails, many are choosing to keep the party going.