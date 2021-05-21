newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Gas line ruptures in Orange County, business evacuated

WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews and TECO Energy are on the scene of a gas line rupture in Orange County. Orange County Fire Rescue was called to Lake Jessamine Drive and South Orange Blossom Trail for a 4-inch gas line rupture Friday. One business had to be evacuated due to the ruptured line.

www.wesh.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rupture#Orange County Fire Rescue#Teco Energy#Teco Energy#Gas#Fire Crews#Lake Jessamine Drive#Line#Directions#Jessamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Orange County, FLocfl.net

Orange County Government and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Provide Options for Proper Disposal of Worn U.S. Flags

Orange County, Fla. – In partnership with the National Association of Counties and Florida Association of Counties, Orange County Government and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have installed flag retirement boxes at the following locations:. Orange County Government’s Administration Building, located at 201 S. Rosalind Avenue in Orlando. The box...
Volusia County, FLfox35orlando.com

Wild chase through Volusia County

We are learning more about a wild, high-speed pursuit out of Volusia County. Deputies say a driver was weaving through traffic, going the wrong way, and hitting cars. Deputies nabbed two suspects in Orange County.
Orlando, FLusf.edu

Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Closing

This is the last week to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The appointment portal is available through Friday, when the center will stop giving vaccinations to make room for conferences and other events at the facility. Medical staff will provide first doses of...
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Hunter's Creek community fighting planned Brightline route

A high-speed train could soon be yards from Hunter's Creek homes. Tracks are planned to run along State Road 417 near the Orange County community. According to an attorney representing the Hunter’s Creek Community Association and Hunter’s Creek Town Center Property Owner Association, it potentially could disrupt the area and drive home prices down.
Orlando, FLPosted by
WDBO

Orange County deputies looking for missing girl in Orlando

Orlando, FLa. — Orange County deputies say they are looking for a missing 12 year old girl in Orlando. On May 10th, Mia Daniel Caggiano was reportedly last seen leaving the Motel 6 at 5300 Adanson Street. According to the missing childs report, Mia is a frequent runaway and may be either living on the streets or staying with friends in the area.
Florida Statewdwinfo.com

Orange County (FL) Mayor Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate for Everyone

In a public briefing Friday afternoon, Orange County Florida Mayor, Jerry Demings announced the lifting of the mask mandate while outdoors for all people regardless of vaccination status. This comes after 50% of Orange County residents, ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. Demings reminded the public that they still needed to remain prudent in taking precautions for preventing COVID and that social distancing of three feet is still a guideline.
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man, 88

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Roberto Baltazar Loya was last seen on Somerset Park Dr., located near State Road 417 and Lake Nona Blvd., around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was wearing a blue sweater, jeans, a white baseball cap, glasses, and was carrying a gym bag.
Florida Statewmleader.com

An osprey ‘desperately’ tried to board a boat. Here’s what a Florida cop did about it

‘She Was My Mountain’: Florida Mom Killed In Botched Mothers’ Day Carjacking. A Florida mom was gunned down in her driveway in a botched carjacking a day before Mother’s Day. Roxana Sanchez, 36, was fatally shot last weekend after returning home from an evening of dinner and shopping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Carjackers allegedly confronted Sanchez and a friend in her driveway after midnight on May 8. The two men had allegedly trailed Sanchez home. “They were just talking and a car comes up behind them,” Homicide Sergeant Joe Covelli told local media at a press conference on Tuesday. “Two Black males get out, approach the victims on both sides of the car, bang on the car, telling them to get out.” Sanchez was shot and killed while attempting to flee, authorities said. “The driver — in fear — put the car into reverse, striking the suspect’s car,” Covelli explained. “The passenger suspect started shooting and that’s the side that Roxana was sitting on.” Sanchez was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No arrests have been made in the shooting. Detectives are now begging for the public’s assistance in identifying the Florida mother’s killers. “Our homicide detectives are working around the clock to solve this murder,” Sheriff John Mina said. “We are standing with Roxana’s family today to make a plea to our community: if anyone saw anything or knows anything in this case no matter how insignificant the information may seem.” Authorities also released surveillance footage of the purported suspects traveling in the white or silver sedan. The car has a sunroof, officials said. VIDEO: Suspect Vehicle. On May 8, Roxana Sanchez was arriving home after a night of shopping and a late dinner with a friend, and she was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored (white or silver) sedan. Call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/PXN2pDi1y7— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 11, 2021 County authorities described Sanchez’s murder as an act of “senseless violence.” “Roxana was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife, and she has been described as the glue that held her entire family together,” said Mina. “Her husband Douglas Mejia and her two boys Edward and Antonio now have to face the unimaginable of going on without her.” “She was my mountain in this relationship,” Douglas Mejia, Sanchez’s husband said. “She was gone way too soon. Especially on a glorious day. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, that we had plans. Me and the boys.” The grieving husband teared up as he spoke to reporters this week. “And we woke up… ‘what are we going to do?’ Meja said. “That’s the question one of my sons asked me, the oldest. And I told him… ‘let’s celebrate her, her memory.'” Douglas Meja Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sanchez’s family also described her as a “caring” mother with an “infectious smile” “She loved everyone,” her sister, Yahaira Viado, said. “She lived for her husband and the two kids. That’s all she would talk about. All her friends, and family, and co-workers can tell you that. She will help anyone without asking anything in return. That’s the kind of person that she was.” Viado said her sister had recently celebrated her 36th birthday. “She was my better half, my other half,” Viado added. “To the person that did this to her, know that you took her from us way too soon. She wasn’t doing anything to you. Just know that you left two young boys without a mom right before Mother’s Day.” Viado, also worded a stern statement to her sibling’s suspected killers while choking back tears. “We want justice for our sister,” Viado said. “We just want to know why, why you have to do that to her? Just keep us in the back of your head when you’re about to go to sleep — if you can’t sleep — because I can’t think of a person that can do this and go to sleep at night.” The suspects remained at large as of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Oxygen.com.
Florida Stateallears.net

NEWS: Face Masks No Long Required Outdoors in Florida’s Orange County

Recently, Orange County shared its phased approach for loosening physical distancing and face mask mandates as more county residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Once the county achieved a 50% vaccination rate (with county residents above the age of 16 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine), they would then enter Phase 2.
Orlando, FLchipandco.com

Local Orlando Group opposes Brightline Expansion to Disney

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Brightline Expansion to Disney is under heavy fire from many sides. With Universal and I-Drive businesses wanting a stop and now a lawyer for Hunter’s Creek in south Orange County. The new issue is the railroad tracks along State Road 417.