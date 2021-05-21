newsbreak-logo
Surry County, NC

North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigating three deadly I-77 crashes in less than three days

By Lee Anne Denyer
WXII 12
 1 day ago

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating four crashes along Interstate 77 that happened between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, leaving four people dead and three people in the hospital. "It's rare. It's very unusual to have that many in a short period of time," said Mike Pettyjohn, division...

www.wxii12.com
