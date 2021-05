Courtney Stodden has responded to Chrissy Teigen’s public apology by saying it feels more like a “public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands” than a genuine apology. The 26-year-old American media personality who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, wrote on Instagram: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.”All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target...