Victoria 3 will be Paradox's next strategy game, and it's not mucking about

By Nate Crowley
rockpapershotgun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a running joke, every time Paradox Development Studio says it will announce a new game, and it goes like this: "Vicky 3!" That's the joke. You see, Paradox maintains a quartet of big, complex historical strategy series - Crusader Kings, Europa Universalis, Victoria, and Hearts Of Iron - which each abut each others' time periods in an extremely satisfying fashion, so that players can experience a full millenium of human history in excruciating, day-by-day detail.

