newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Netflix’s High on the Hog is an important, long overdue journey through African American food history

By Sarah Carson
inews.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America begins in Dantokpa Market in Cotonou, Benin, where Stephen Satterfield and Dr Jessica B Harris (whose book inspired the show) meander through piles of emerald green okra and yams the size and shape of dinosaurs’ feet. The trip to...

inews.co.uk
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Food History#American History#Netflix Inc#Documentary#White Meat#Mac N#Kkk#The African American#African Americans#Food Tv#African American Food#Overdue Recognition#Cuisine#Southern Barbecue#Slavery#Thanksgiving Dinner#Rich Sauces#Okra#Gullah Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
Related
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: How a decades-long conversation shaped the young United States

- - - Akhil Reed Amar's "The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840" is the rarest of things - a constitutional romance. Amar, an eminent professor of law and political science at Yale, has great affection for his subject as a text that is worthy of loving engagement by scholars and the public at large. His 700-page narrative covers the "main constitutional episodes" that Americans faced as they revolted against Britain, created a Constitution and Bill of Rights, and built a new nation. Amar argues that the rebellious British subjects sparked a decades-long "constitutional conversation," which eventually drew in men such as John Adams, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Chief Justice John Marshall. His book appears at a time when the Constitution has been criticized for its suppression of the revolution's popular impulses, its undemocratic features such as the electoral college, its embeddedness in slavery and its deliberate exclusion of so many from its iconic invocation of "We the People." Amar's story is more celebratory, but the strength of his argument depends on whether his central metaphor of a conversation accurately captures what is at stake in this book.
Boston, MAumb.edu

Trotter Institute Director Wins African American Intellectual History Society’s Book Prize for Pauulu’s Diaspora

Pauli Murray was a critical lawyer, author, and women’s rights activist-intellectual and it’s an absolute honor to have the book. Professor of Africana Studies and Trotter Institute for the Study of Black Culture Director Quito Swan is the recipient of the African American Intellectual History Society’s (AAIHS) Pauli Murray Book Prize for his new book, Pauulu’s Diaspora: Black Internationalism and Environmental Justice.
EntertainmentHowlRound

African Diaspora: Shaping the Future of African American Performance

Tebere Arts Foundation presented the conversation African Diaspora: Shaping the Future of African American Performance with The Stories Women Carry: Creative Practice of African Women from the Continent livestreaming on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Monday 17 May 2021 at 10 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC -7) / 1 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC -4) / 8 p.m. EAT (Nairobi, UTC +3).
Politicspassionpassport.com

Hidden American History Through Four Southern States

Many who are products of the American public school system can proudly claim to have received a wonderful education. However, there are typically holes in that education too. Holes that travel can fill. Unfortunately, American History curricula often educates students on the same half dozen people, places and battles from each era. When in search of more unique educational and well-rounded information, look no further than the American south. The region is chock full of hidden history from the Shenandoah Valley to New Orleans and everything in between.
Museumshurriyetdailynews.com

Journey through historical events at Hisart Live History Museum

The Hisart Live History Museum takes visitors of all ages on a journey through the pages of history for six years with its numerous artifacts and sections dealing with historical events. Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency on the occasion of Museum Week, Nejat Çuhadaroğlu, the founder of the museum...
MinoritiesThe New Yorker

Tracing the African Diaspora in Food

One recent Monday evening, Jessica B. Harris sat at the counter at Reverence, a tasting-menu restaurant on a leafy Harlem corner, gazing down at a small bowl. The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays, but for Dr. J., as Harris’s fans call her, the chef and owner, Russell Jackson, had opened. Harris is arguably America’s leading scholar of Black culinary history. She is a professor emerita at Queens College and a prolific author. Her twelfth book on food, “High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America” (2011), is the inspiration for a four-part series, which débuts on Netflix next week.
MinoritiesPosted by
Mashed

Why There's Never Been A Show Like High On The Hog Before

So much of American history has been obscured by the nation's unwillingness to recognize what Black people have added to it (via Vox). And the contributions that Black people have made to American cuisine have been a recurring cultural blindspot. A new four-part Netflix documentary, called "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America," aims to correct that. The show highlights how "foodways emerging from Southern culture, shaped by centuries of agricultural and culinary labor by African people and their descendants" are American cuisine, as a New York Times essay by Osayi Endolyn explains. The show will be available for streaming on May 26.
Chicago, ILncadvertiser.com

Some representations of Native Americans erase their history

After last summer's reckonings around racism, many U.S. cities are reexamining their public memorial landscapes. For example, a Chicago monuments commission is now in its fourth month of soliciting public comments on 41 monuments throughout the city that have been flagged as controversial. Among the statues under review are the...
Video GamesWired

The Long Journey of Usoni, an African Postapocalyptic Game

“My little Ophelia, listen to the legend of El Molo,” a deep female voice says in Kiswahili while I watch a tall woman walking through the desert. Exhausted and parched, the character stops, stands up straight, and opens her eyes. The voice continues: “She received a message from the sky, she looked around her. There was a black stone, she took it in her open hand, she spat on it. She threw it in the air, the stone fell back to earth, water began to flow, Lake Turkana was born.”
PhotographySmithonian

Behind This Photo Is the Story of Two Asian American Folk Heroes

One of the most iconic images of Yuri Kochiyama shows the young political activist cradling the head of her friend, Malcolm X, as he lay dying after being gunned down by assassins. This memorable scene reflects only a moment in the decades-long civic activism of this driven, passionate hero and champion of the dispossessed. Kochiyama would spend her entire adult life working tirelessly to protect the rights of all Americans living at the margins of society.
Books & LiteratureYES! Magazine

6 Books That Bring the Asian American Experience Out of the Margins

In memoir and nonfiction, these authors navigate big themes and resist stereotypes. As a successful writer, recently married, with a beautiful rent-stabilized loft in Manhattan, Cathy Park Hong thought there was “no reason for me to be depressed.” She sought treatment from a therapist who, like her, was Korean American. But the therapist refused to take her on for unexplained reasons, though Hong’s next therapist suggested that the “not fully processed” issues the two had in common might have been the reason.
Minoritiessouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“A” is for African Americans

“A” is for African Americans. The first African Americans to live in what is now South Carolina were enslaved persons in the sixteenth century Spanish settlements of San Miguel de Gualdape and Santa Elena. English settlers created an agricultural economy based upon enslaved labor. Some twenty-five West African ethnicities have been identified among the enslaved population. By 1708 African Americans comprised a majority of the colony’s population. A century later when the eternal slave trade was closed, it was estimated that forty percent of the enslaved persons brought to the United States had come through the port of Charleston. Regardless of individuals’ status, the presence of a large African American population throughout South Carolina’s more than 350 years of settled history has had a significant impact of the state’s cultural, economic, and political development.
Recipescntraveler.com

Netflix's 'High on the Hog' Retraces the Origins of Black Food Culture

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last year energized a movement that demands the United States to recognize the pervasive social injustices against the African American community. It also provided underrepresented communities with an opportunity to tell their own stories and reclaim their place in American history. For food writer and sommelier Stephen Satterfield, the founder of Whetstone, a print magazine and media company dedicated to food origins and culture, that meant telling the origin story of African American food.
Chicago, ILchicagocrusader.com

Diversifying the Face of America’s News African Americans on Television News

Today, African Americans make up 13.3% of the overall television news workforce with just 7.4% appearing on television, compared to whites representing 73.4% of the workforce and 70.2% of those appearing on television. When it comes to those in leadership positions, African Americans make up just 3.9% compared to whites comprising 82.6% of leadership nationwide.[1][2] Recent hires, though, are expanding the number of African Americans in high-level positions within the television news industry. Rashida Jones—a Hampton University graduate who climbed the ranks at The Weather Channel—recently became president of MSNBC in February, making her the first African American woman to lead a cable news network; and Kimberly Godwin—graduate of Florida A&M University, home to the first accredited journalism program at an HBCU—is now president of ABC News. Their examples bring back thoughts of an earlier time when there were firsts in network news during the historic racial unrest of the modern-day Civil Rights Movement.