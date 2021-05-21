newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BTS Boasts About Smooth Moves in Lyrics For New Song, 'Butter'

By Samantha Olson
seventeen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleT.G.I.F, because BTS just dropped their highly-anticipated second English single, "Butter," and to be honest, I can't think of a better way to kick off the weekend. BTS recently covered Rolling Stone, where they got candid about the origins of the band and how its future might look a little different than expected. There was also a ton of mystery surrounding the K-Pop group when they all seemingly dyed their hair leading up to the release of their new song.

www.seventeen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Move#Pop Culture#Song Lyrics#Pop Music#Rap Music#Dance Music#Rock Music#Rolling Stone#Genius#Mtv Australia#Music Scene#R B Superstar Usher#Smash#Nostalgia#Movin#Ooh#Cheap Side Step#T G I F#Play#Mystery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthewestnews.com

BTS – Butter Lyrics

BTS – Butter Lyrics. I got that superstar glow so (Ooh) Side step, right, left to my beat (Heartbeat) Side step, right, left to my beat (Heartbeat) I got that superstar glow so (Ooh) Do the boogie like. [Chorus: Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook]. Side step, right, left to my beat...
Entertainmentnewsbrig.com

BTS Army Cannot Stop Gushing About the First Concept Teaser of Their Song Butter (View Tweets)

BTS always makes sure that they give their fans something new with each of their songs. While Dynamite was a cheery song to fight the pandemic blues, the boy band’s next sing titled Butter is making quite some noise as well. Ever since the Korean band announced that they will be releasing their second English language song soon, the BTS Army has been eagerly waiting to get details of the song. Are BTS Members Allowed to Date Anyone? Bizarre Big Hit Entertainment Rules K-Pop Artists Are Expected to Follow.
Celebritieswcn247.com

K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

SEOUL (AP) — K-pop band BTS has released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer. The music video of “Butter” racked up over 17 million views on Youtube in less than an hour upon its release on Friday. The song also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple countries, including the United States. “Butter” is the band’s second English-language single after “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group last year. The band’s leader, RM, co-wrote the lyrics for “Butter” with a range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi and Stephen Kirk. BTS will perform “Butter” for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.
MusicETOnline.com

New Music Releases May 21: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, giving listeners everything they hoped for and more -- from heartbroken ballads about betrayal to riot grrrl-inspired revenge rock (not to mention the biggest song of the year so far in "Drivers License").
Musickpopstarz.com

Singer-Songwriter Kim Young Geun on His Music: "I want to experience a lot" [Exclusive Interview]

Rising musical star Kim Young Geun shares his creative process, his future plans, as well as what went into his heartrending version of Lee Seung Cheol's "Are You Listening." Since he first captured the attention of South Korean audiences with his sweeping victory at the 2016 "Superstar K," Kim Young Geun has steadily built his fanbase with his impeccable vocals and versatility as an artist. Following his acclaimed covers of various songs, from various artists and genres, he has released a cover of Lee Seung Cheol's timeless ballad, "Are You Listening."
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: SHINee’s Taemin Reacts To His Own “Advice” MV With Minho

SHINee’s Taemin was joined by fellow member Minho to react to his latest solo release “Advice“!. Taemin explains that he originally was going to film the reaction video by himself, but was thankfully joined by Minho, who said he would watch with him. Minho adds that it’s his first time seeing the video and Taemin comments that while he’s seen it multiple times, he’ll view it now from the perspective of an audience member.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Stanning BTS: Butter Be Ready!

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS. Are you ready for “Butter”? You better be! This week, Kayla & Bethany of Stanning BTS theorize about the potential themes and sound of BTS’s impending new single, as well as the promotions leading up to its release on May 21st. Needless to say, you butter be ready!
MusicPosted by
Variety

BTS Talks Behind the Scenes on ‘Butter’ as Single Spreads Across the Charts

BTS’ new English-language single “Butter” broke records and slid to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart all within the first two hours of its release. “Butter” became the fastest video ever on YouTube to hit 10 million views, passing the mark in just 13 minutes to break a record that BTS set last summer with “Dynamite.” Just an hour after its release, the video had racked up 19 million YouTube views, and nearly doubled that to 32.6 million within three. In just two hours, the group’s fans, collectively known as ARMY, helped the song shoot to No. 1 on U.S. iTunes.
MusicBBC

BTS: New song Butter drops and breaks YouTube records

BTS have just dropped their new song Butter, and it is already set to break records on YouTube. The band are known for being record-breakers when it comes to releasing new music, and currently hold the record for most views in 24 hours with their previous single Dynamite. Now, their...
Musicreaddork.com

BTS are bringing the big summer pop bops with their new English-language single ‘Butter’

BTS have returned with their much-anticipated new English-language single, ‘Butter’. The K-pop icons are following up on last year’s first fully English effort ‘Dynamite’ with a bop they’ve described as “very summery” with a “superstar glow”. It comes alongside an accompanying, suitably black-and-white-to-bright music video, which you can check out...
MusicSoompi

BTS’s Jungkook And RM Melt Hearts In New Teasers For “Butter”

BTS has released their first individual teaser photos for “Butter”!. On May 11 at midnight KST, BTS unveiled new teasers of Jungkook and RM for their upcoming single “Butter,” which is due out on May 21. “Butter,” BTS’s second English-language digital single, will be released online on May 21 at...