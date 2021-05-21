BTS Boasts About Smooth Moves in Lyrics For New Song, 'Butter'

BTS’ new English-language single “Butter” broke records and slid to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart all within the first two hours of its release. “Butter” became the fastest video ever on YouTube to hit 10 million views, passing the mark in just 13 minutes to break a record that BTS set last summer with “Dynamite.” Just an hour after its release, the video had racked up 19 million YouTube views, and nearly doubled that to 32.6 million within three. In just two hours, the group’s fans, collectively known as ARMY, helped the song shoot to No. 1 on U.S. iTunes.