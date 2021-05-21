newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isaiah McCall

What My 20-Mile Run Taught Me About Potential

Posted by 
Isaiah McCall
Isaiah McCall
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xEob_0a7DroYn00
20 miles later.Photo by Tomasz Woźniak on Unsplash

Running 20.5 miles straight seemed easy in theory. As someone who works out twice a day, my biggest fear was that 20-miles would be too easy. Time to put my body to the test and discover my potential, so I breathed in the cold dry air, turned on The Weeknd’s new album, and proceeded to run the sleepy 6 a.m. streets of North Jersey.

It was fun. I waved to the power walkers, said “good morning” with a Cheshire cat grin, and did an air drum solo to one of the songs in my head. I’d planned to take a trip down memory lane and run straight to my alma mater.

“Maybe I’d run a couple of miles around the track when I got there,” I thought. “Oh, I wonder where I can get the best pose for a selfie to send to my ‘lazy’ friends later.” Ten miles in and I thought this was going to be too easy, then, miles 15 through 20 happened.

The Only Miles that Mattered (15–20)

At this point, I still had plenty of energy, but I was beginning to lose feeling in my legs. My ankle started acting up a few miles back, but now every step I took felt like a nail being hammered into the joint. I’d been jogging for two hours, yet it began to feel like I forgot how to run.

My legs were just acting on their own accord, one step after another, after another, while my brain begged them to stop. As I approached the last four-miles, I remembered something sinister.

This last portion was a 10-hill stretch, little-to-no breaks, and no sidewalks to avoid reckless morning drivers. These last few miles were unexplored territory, and I was about to see how deep into the chaos I could go.

The first few hills I told myself, “this is it, last one, and then you’re walking the rest,” but I just kept going. Then the next few came, “Why am I even doing this? You’re going to get hurt, even Forrest Gump walked eventually,” but I just kept going.

Feeling no boosts in confidence from conquering the last few, I saw something — something bad — it was hell itself. A long winding hill that veered off before I could tell how brutal it was going to be. This had to be it, 19-miles into my journey, and now it was going to come to an end.

I don’t know how, or even why, but I kept going. I kept going and going until I made it to my school that day. There was no selfie and no extra miles ran on the track. I gave everything to that run, which was later confirmed when I almost passed out on the car ride back and was forced to hobble up the stairs like a 90-year-old man.

I Don’t Know My Potential, Do You?

Some of my friends congratulated me, others said I was crazy (can’t blame them), but the most common question I got — especially in anticipation of that run was: why? Why do that to yourself? Why experience all that pain? Why wouldn’t you stop, why, why, why, why?

Thankfully there’s one answer to all those questions: for those last five miles.

Those moments where I was telling myself to stop but kept going. The times the fight got the hardest but didn’t stop. It even inspired me to ask some questions to myself:

  • What if I did stop? Would I’ve ever known that I was capable of going on?
  • Who would I be if I stopped on mile 19? (Maybe the same, but it made me feel uneasy nonetheless)

These thoughts frightened the hell out of me and made me realize many of us are leaving gas in the tank, gains on the table, and maybe might never see our real potential come to fruition.

We talk a lot about potential in this day in age — your anal-retentive boss might not think you’re living up to yours — but it’s not like potential is a real tangible thing. Though we know this is not to be true, potential is as real as the words you’re reading or the desk you like to work on. Maybe it’s even more real than those things (but I’ll save the philosophy spiel for another day).

We’re told potential is inside every one of us, and all we need to do is believe and hope it shows up. As if our potential will stroll through the front door, give us a kiss and maybe make us a sandwich too.

If you’re tired of waiting, get off your ass and start seeking adversity. Face your fears, do things that no one else is doing, challenge yourself. It doesn’t have to be exercise: Get up five minutes earlier, cut back on eating one more Oreo, stay at work for 15 minutes more — and if you do enjoy exercise — put in one more rep.

Navy Seal David Goggins put it best:

“It’s easier to accept the fact that you’re just not good enough. We all have a lot more than we think we have.” David Goggins

Isaiah McCall

Isaiah McCall

Jersey City, NJ
199
Followers
104
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

USA Today Reporter and Ultramarathoner. I write about Cryptocurrency, Fitness Hacks, and Greek Philosophy. Also a diehard Trekkie | mccallisaiah@gmail.com

 https://mccallisaiah.medium.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Ran Out Of Time#Fun Time#Fun Things#Work Time#Time Inc#Navy#Running#20 Miles#Memory Lane#Discover#Little To No Breaks#Exercise#Cat#Alma Mater#North Jersey#Unexplored Territory#Unsplash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Cats
Related
MalaysiaTexas Monthly

What an Obscure Childhood Experience Taught Me About the Nature of Memory

It was probably somewhere on a two-lane highway in North Texas below the Red River. I was thirteen, scrunched in the back seat with my two brothers and sister on our way to visit family in Oklahoma for Christmas. I stared blankly outward at the world, my imagination in neutral. The winter scenery was not scenery. Fields. Flatness. Barbed wire fences, pale sky, birds whose names I didn’t know and didn’t at that time in my life care to know huddled together for warmth on telephone wires. Rusting cars, pump jacks, unpainted houses standing all alone in worked-over expanses of dirt where some crop that may have been vital to my existence but was numbing to my soul had long been harvested.
Lifestylebeverlypress.com

Run, Seb, run, 4,000 miles across the U.S.

In a memorable scene from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” the title character decides one day, “for no particular reason,” to “go for a little run.” Forrest, famously portrayed by actor Tom Hanks, ends up running across the country, becoming an inspiration to many others along the way. One of...
Musicradiofacts.com

24/7 MORE Things Working in the Music Industry Has Taught me About Life

I honestly believe that if by revealing my positive and negative experiences over three decades of working in the industry, there is a good chance that I can save someone time and create value for their careers or decision making. Being incredibly blessed to have my first business succeed in the industry, I feel it is my job to give something back and to be honest about it.I’ve run Radio Facts for 24 years and recently wrote 7 things that I know for sure about the industry.
LifestyleTelegraph

What revisiting the sites of my old school trips taught me

You can never go back, so they say. But what if you could? Zip back in time, I mean, to those rose-tinted days of childhood, waiting for the coach to pull up at the school gates and whisk you away to somewhere infinitely more interesting than the classroom. This was...
Beauty & FashionWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Boomerland: Me and my shady running buddy

My shadow is an awful runner. Old. Slow. Plodding. Like he is tripping on bell-bottomed pants. I, on the other hand, am the Boomer reincarnation of Steve Prefontaine, the Oregon Duck running prodigy from the 1960s and 1970s who died young in a car crash. When I pass the stands...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Want to Live Longer? Walk This Far Every Day, Says Research

You've probably heard before that you should be walking 10,000 steps per day to live a long and healthy life. That equates to roughly four to five miles—depending on your size and your gait. It's a lofty goal for sure, and good for you if you're able to pound out 10,000 steps every 24 hours. But luckily for those of us who don't have the time to hit that number of steps, the "10,000" benchmark is actually more myth—and marketing ploy—than legitimate health advice.
ChinaAlbany Times Union (blog)

20 things you don’t know about me: Mikhaela Singleton

Mikhaela Singleton is a reporter and fill-in anchor on NEWS10 ABC. Viewers may have seen her on the weekends and co-hosting the station’s Black History Month special with John Gray. This past November marks one full year in the Capital Region for Singleton and this March makes five years as an on-air journalist.
Mental HealthTelegraph

‘My midlife divorce spurred me into running – now my mental health is transformed’

Ben Wilson, 41, is a journalist and dad of two. He lives near Bath. In the summer of 2019 I completed a CBT course for depression, and parted ways with my wife, whom I’d been with for almost 20 years. We’ve got two wonderful children together, but had hit a routine and neither of us knew where we were going with our personal or career ambitions. When that happened I looked at myself and thought: “Wow, I’m hitting 40 in December, I’m going to be single, I need to push myself into something new career-wise, and I’m out of shape.”
NetflixThought Catalog

This Is Me Understanding That My Low Days Aren’t Such A Bad Thing After All

Some days, you will find me a complete train wreck. I am not well dressed. I am not doing my skincare routine. I am not eating healthy, and my place is not tidy. So during a time like this, you will find me waking up late, looking like I am all over the place, and not getting any work done—my state of mind is not the best. I am not focused or funny or creative or social or charming. I basically become my worst self, but the thing is, I am not ashamed of who I am during this time because every single time I get stuck being like this for a while, and every time I get myself stuck in a rut, I always manage to get myself out of it, and for that, I will always be proud of myself.
Hair CareKevinMD.com

How washing hair taught me to be a better doctor

“We need to shampoo the patients’ hair,” said Kristen, a physician assistant with a two-foot flaxen rope of her own. She’s an authority. Operating room nurse Jess seconded the idea. Between the two of them advocating, it needed to happen. Somehow for the last 23 years, as a man with...
Lifestylewlvt.org

Walk a Mile With Me

Throughout history and across civilizations, the humble shoe, once mere protection for our tender feet, has evolved new meanings. Today, shoes are signalers of taste and markers of status. They are taking us on fresh paths, integrating new technology to become more sustainable while helping push the boundaries of human performance.
Travelpsiloveyou.xyz

My Heart is 200 Miles Away in Yosemite

Right now, I’m missing it more than anything. If you go early in the morning to Glacier Point, before the tourist crowd and anyone but the hardiest of hikers get there, you can stand alone on the stone promenade and gaze out into the incredible valley, a vision so picturesque I wasn’t sure whether it was real or if I was staring at something out of a laptop screensaver catalog.