Kadri recorded an assist, two hits and five PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2. While Kadri got on the scoresheet, it was his open-ice headshot on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk that could draw attention. Kadri was given a major and a match penalty on the play, but that may not be the extent of the discipline. He's crossed the line on hits before, most recently in April of 2019. If he is to be fined or suspended, it will be announced prior to Friday's Game 3.