The National Junior College Athletic Association has named MCC Pioneer basketball standout Rebekah Dallinger as the DI Player of the Year. During her lone season with the Pioneers, Dallinger lead the NJCAA Division I in scoring at 25.8 points per game and total points with 644. Dallinger scored 20 or more points in 19 games which included nine games of 30 or more and two games with 40 or more including a season-high of 42 against Dawson Community College on February 2. The freshman from Sydney, Australia signed with Big 12 member Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.