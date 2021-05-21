Chris Benoit Urged 2 Cold Scorpio Not To Kill Road Warrior Hawk

In an interview with DAZN, Jim Ross spoke about the partnership between AEW and Impact Wrestling and how he feels it has helped Impact more than AEW. Here are highlights:. On AEW’s partnerships with Impact and NJPW: “I think as it relates to Impact, that’s done through the cooperative efforts of nature of Tony Khan. Don Callis is a part of the management team at Impact and the on-camera manager of Kenny Omega. I think I’m going to sound bad saying this, I’m sure. I think this relationship has helped Impact more than it’s helped AEW. But I don’t know that we’re measuring. I don’t know that we’re judging, quite frankly. If it helps the wrestling business, and it makes it more fan-friendly, then we all win. Tony Khan’s philosophy is to do business with everybody that we want that can help our brand. I think that’s kind of the concept, and I don’t think it’s going to end with Impact.