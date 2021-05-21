“It’s All-Out War”: WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Ushers in New Era of Streaming Chaos
When AT&T swooped up WarnerMedia three years ago, there was consternation among television fans and critics. WarnerMedia was the home of HBO, after all; what horrors would the telecom company’s functionaries visit on the crown jewel of prestige television? John Stankey, the AT&T veteran who was to lead WarnerMedia, opened by telling HBO employees, “I want more hours of engagement” in order to monetize data and information—not exactly the kind of reassurance employees or HBO aficionados wanted to hear.www.vanityfair.com