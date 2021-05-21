newsbreak-logo
Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee for Fraud and Allegedly Stealing Stocks to Pay Her New Husband’s Bail Fees

Vanity Fair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Simmons is taking his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, and her current husband, Tim Leissner, to court, accusing the couple of fraud. The Def Jam cofounder filed a complaint earlier this week, obtained by People, in which he claims that Lee and Leissner conspired to fraudulently transfer almost 4 million shares of the energy-drink company Celsius to their accounts in order to help pay for Leissner’s legal and bail fees for a 2018 money laundering case in which he pleaded guilty. It also accuses the couple of breach of contract and breach of confidential relations.

