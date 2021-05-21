newsbreak-logo
Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 17

By The Dom Giordano Program
Audacy
 1 day ago
Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards. This week, Dom is joined by Clarice Schillinger, Founder of Keeping Kids in School PAC, who first joined us near the start of the pandemic as a concerned parent hoping to encourage her school to open for in-person schooling. Since then, the trailblazer has founded an entire organization dedicated to electing school boards members who prioritize the needs of children over the needs of outside groups such as teachers’ unions, and saw incredible success during Pennsylvania's primary elections earlier this week. Also, Giordano is joined by one of the aforementioned candidates, Keven Gessner, who blew away the competition in his home district of Council Rock. For more information on Schillinger and her candidates, head over to keepingkidsinschool.com.

