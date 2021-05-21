123 5TH Street NE

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCan only accommodate showings at Open House on Sunday (5/23) from 2-4pm! Ideally located just one block from Stanton Park and within close proximity to the US Capitol, this two-unit row home is one of four homes that was designed and built by S.H. Walker, a prominent Maryland architect well-known for constructing upscale, finely crafted homes. The spectacular location, coupled with the original character of the home inspired a complete top to bottom renovation in 2019. The front yard features a restored iron fence and steps leading to the main entrance with mahogany oversized double doors, and a private vestibule with custom-designed marble floors and an original glass transom. The interior highlights exquisite finishes from top to bottom, including an open concept floor plan on the main level in addition to 4 bedrooms and 4+-+ bathrooms. The rear exterior doors are the finest, double lock French doors leading from the spectacular gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, onto the exterior rear deck. The English garden apartment entrance is under the wrought iron staircase, which leads to a light-filled two-bedroom apartment with a Certificate of Occupancy in place, allowing the new owner to live on the main level and rent out the lower level. Rounding out this spectacular home, the rear exterior offers a solid wood privacy fence, a custom stamped concrete patio designed to accommodate multi-car parking with a secured remote garage door, and a charming deck, perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from the Eastern market, restaurants, shops, and nightlife, this home is a +G+walker+GGs paradise+G- with a high walk score of 94.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1545 SW 4th Cir

A hidden gem in Addison Mizner neighborhood. Built in 1997, this 4 BR 3 BA, 2-story, 2668 sf home is conveniently located in east Boca near many services and I-95. The owner, a real estate broker, purchased the home 7 years ago and is now relocating. The home features attractive architecture, real fireplace, newly landscaped backyard with custom fence, lighting, 15 x 30 pool, and outdoor storage. Large concrete deck to park your RV or large boat. Move-in condition and No HOA!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6597 Via Benita

Completely Renovated Single Family Home in the desirable Villa Flora of Boca Pointe. Brand new roof, brand new AC, brand new Stainless Steel Appliances. Italian Porcelain plank flooring throughout. Completely open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Natural Stone Quartzite countertops with matching backsplash and waterfall edge. Custom built closets, new doors and new hardware throughout. Bathrooms encompass Italian Porcelain flooring throughout as well as Quartz countertops. Boca Pointe is a NON mandatory equity membership community, optional pricing available for apical and golf memberships. Look no more, call and schedule your showing today.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2920 Vanna Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Come see this amazing home in the Summerwood neighborhood. As you enter through the covered front porch into a 2 story foyer you'll find hardwood flooring throughout most of the 1st level. The spacious kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS appliances and lots of great cabinet space. The primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity. All the bedrooms are generously sized with great closet space. The garage offers extra storage with several loft shelves. The fully fenced backyard is very private with lots of landscaping. The large deck is great for entertaining with built-in seating. There is also a separate brick patio and a firepit. This home is minutes to Short Pump and all it has to offer and is easily accessible to 295 and 64. Showings start Friday, May 21st.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1135 SW 17th St

Palm Beach Farms is one of Boca Raton's most sought after communities. Featuring a great open concept, this 4 bed 3.5 bath single family home is perfect for any family. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with Quartz counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom lighting. 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Large Master w/ walk-in closet Walk into your tropical oasis as your backyard has beautiful foliage, Home is in great condition! New impact windows 2021. Zoned for new Addison Mizner school!!
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Barney Circle SE

OPEN SATURDAY 5/22, 12P-2:30P. This stately residence looks over Barney Circle and beyond much as the circle+GGs namesake Commodore Joshua Barney must have looked out over his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla in the War of 1812. And the views from this vantage point are spectacular. A straight-on gaze of its classic Federal-style brick face belies its massive size of more than 5,000sf on all 3 levels. And being on a corner lot with Southern exposure, there+GGs plenty of light coming in and plenty of green space without.Inside the main level boasts 10+GG ceilings in much of the space, and the basement has approximately 7+GG ceilings in most areas. For the past several decades this property has been used as a dental office on the main level. And for the last several years, there have been 2 apartments, a studio and a 2-bedroom, on the top floor. TOPA waivers have been secured for both tenants. There+GGs even an underground garage in front and 3 parking spaces out back.The possibilities are plentiful! Take it back to its probable glorious origins as a very large single-family home. It is of course already tailor made for a dentist+GGs practice or perhaps another medical professional. Or put your developer+GGs hat on and see what creativity you can employ to find its highest and best use. Because it is just outside of the Capitol Hill Historic District and was built before 1958, you may have more freedom to implement your vision. Strictly AS-IS.The location is tough to beat. Potomac Ave Metro is 2 blocks away. And you+GGre a stroll from all the Hill has to offer including Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Barrack+GGs Row, Trader+GGs Joe+GGs, Frager+GGs Hardware, new Safeway and more. You can wind your way down to the Anacostia waterway. Plus you+GGre just steps from the 4-legged extravaganza of green at Congressional Cemetery. Take command and make it your own!
Real Estateoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Thiensville, WIMATC Times

101-140 Linden Lane

Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Laundry is in building and coin operated. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Brookline Circle

Very nice one level rancher, with brick front, tastefully landscaped, 30 x 12 non-slip deck plus awning and fenced rear yard, In 2020 a 50-yr Architectural shingled roof was installed plus over-sized gutters and down spouts. New Heat Pump installed in 2019. French doors in both large bedrooms for access to rear deck. Harwood flooring thru out, propane fireplace in large living room with ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers beveled cabinetry, island, porcelain double sink, pantry, desk area, appliances and dining area.. Bedroom #1 boasts a large walk-in shower, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 with full bath, tub and shower. Half bath and laundry room too. Finished garage with opener. This lovely home is available immediately.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1325 18th St NW

Spacious end unit 1 bedroom located in the heart of Dupont Circle, just minutes to downtown and two metro stops (Dupont and Foggy bottom). This apartment home includes a renovated kitchen, wood floors throughout, large living space which allows for an office area. The bedroom offers a large walk in closet with a private enterance to the bathroom. The bathroom has two entrances, one off of the living room for guests and the other entrance connecting directly to your bedroom. The apartment home also offers your very own private terrace, with charming city views.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10121 Brookville Ln

Simply beautiful, exceptionally clean 4 bedroom house with loft. Open concept and high ceilings. The entire house has been freshly painted and the exterior just power washed. Sprawling backyard with a sparkling lakeview and plenty of room for a pool! Mango, banana, and avocado trees. New AC, and water heater. Low HOA fees and manned gate. All located at the end of the street with no through traffic. All showings this Saturday May 22nd from 1:00-4:00.
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
Middletown, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7517 Picnic Woods Road

Rancher on 3.5 acres with a barn & stunning views of the valley & mountains! Walk into your spacious foyer with hickory hardwood flooring on most of the main level. Living room with bay window with plantation shutters. Kitchen with custom white cabinets with soft close features & crown molding, granite countertops, stylish backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances. Bar stool seating near sliding door to trex deck with million dollar views & stairs to lower level patio. Great layout for entertaining. Dining room area off kitchen. Master bedroom suite with two closets. Master bathroom suite with two sinks, sit-in tub for two with custom ceramic tile surround & laundry shoot! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on the main level are a great size. The 2nd full bathroom is upgraded with a spa type shower with massage jets & glass doors. Lower level family room with wood stove. Additional bonus rooms on the lower level could be used as an office or study. Lower level 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Two exits from lower level to the back yard. Front porch is great to watch the storms come & go. The current owners had several weddings on the property. Great location not too far from Main St in Middletown with its restaurants & shopping. Minutes from the highway, yet still in the country.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

333 2nd St NE

Completely renovated and spacious studio in the heart of Capitol Hill. Outstanding location, only 1 block from the Capitol & Union Station, not to mention the many restaurants, entertainment, schools, neighborhood parks, and Metro all within a short walking distance. This studio has hardwood floors throughout, a large walk -...