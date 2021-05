The City of Las Cruces will be offering Adaptive Art Classes and Craft Classes beginning the week of May 18. The Adaptive Art Classes will be offered on Tuesdays and Craft Classes will be offered on Thursdays, taking place from 10 - 11 a.m. Classes will be held at the Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Avenue. Classes will focus on coordination skills inspiring creativity through expression. Each class will have a different project and all supplies will be provided.