Kacey Musgraves’ Cheeky Instagram Says a *Lot* About How She's Handling Her Divorce

When Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly first filed for divorce back in July 2020, the couple made their announcement via a joint statement with the Associated Press. "We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work," the statement read. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this." Since then, both have remained relatively quiet about the split, however, Kacey recently opened up about what went wrong.