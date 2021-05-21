newsbreak-logo
Trouble Relationship

Kacey Musgraves’ Cheeky Instagram Says a *Lot* About How She's Handling Her Divorce

By Olivia Harvey
HelloGiggles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Kacey Musgraves, if you would have told her on Grammys night 2019—the night that her album Golden Hour won Album of the Year—that she would be divorced from husband Ruston Kelly, the man she credited for making Golden Hour happen, by 2020, she would have said, "Fuck off. No. No way." In her latest interview with ELLE Magazine, Musgraves goes into detail about going through a divorce mid-pandemic, but her most recent Instagram post perfectly states her attitude moving forward.

