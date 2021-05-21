Barack Obama on Donald Trump: “F***ing Lunatic,” “Madman,” “Racist, Sexist Pig”

I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 because he was the best candidate. I did not vote for him because he was perfect. If he is the Republican candidate in 2024, I will vote for him again, because it is inconceivable that any Democrat Marxist in the known universe will be acceptable. But I pray that he is not available to receive my vote. And it’s not because, as my brother accurately suggests, he’s damaged goods. Instead, consider the Parable of the Central Park Skating Rink.