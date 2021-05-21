Barack Obama on Donald Trump: “F***ing Lunatic,” “Madman,” “Racist, Sexist Pig”
The forthcoming book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump offers a glimpse at former president Barack Obama's real opinions on former president Donald Trump. The book, written by the Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere, examines how exactly the Democratic Party came to defeat Donald Trump in 2020… including some juicy tidbits about how Obama went OFF on his Republican successor.