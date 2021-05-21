newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Senior Pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard Stepping Up At Right Time for LSU Baseball

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kJ3b_0a7DqoSA00

Ma'Khail Hilliard knew that final game in Alex Box Stadium would mean a great deal to him. The senior has been through the ultimate highs and lows throughout his career at LSU.

He started as a freshman, becoming one of the more exciting young pitchers in the SEC with one of the toughest to hit curveballs in the conference. His next two seasons were highlighted by injury and inconsistency that left him as a bullpen reliever. It was a role Hilliard tried to adjust to as best he could but struggled.

Even during the early stages of his senior season this year, Hilliard's confidence wasn't there for many of his outings. But a midweek start against Grambling back on April 27 started to turn the tide on his season and in the last month, LSU is seeing that 2018 freshman version of Hilliard. It's been one of the best stories of the season for the Tigers and is far from over.

"I feel like I have to go out there and pitch with a chip on my shoulder," Hilliard said. "I have something to prove everytime I step on the mound."

Since being inserted as a weekend starter against Arkansas, Hilliard is boasting a 2.60 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched. After Jaden Hill went down, LSU tried a number of different guys in that third starting role but none were more effective than the senior veteran.

Coach Paul Mainieri has said in recent weeks how he doesn't like to think about where this team would be without Hilliard's contributions in recent weeks. Mainieri had Hilliard in the back of his mind as a potential starter after Hill went down and after the freshman arms the team used didn't work out, he thought giving Hilliard a midweek start would be a good option.

He fired three shutout innings against Grambling with five strikeouts and hasn't looked back since. The Tigers have won two critical games over Arkansas and Alabama with Hilliard on the mound and will need another top notch performance either this weekend against Texas A&M or in the first game of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

"I always thought Ma'Khail had a good head on his shoulders," Mainieri said. "He's such a polite young man, his teammates love him, I've always thought the world of him and I've always rooted for him. Now that he's doing well, it's just been a great story and I just wanna see the kid go out in a blaze of glory. It just warms my heart to see him doing well."

LSU ace Landon Marceaux has been along side Hilliard for much of his career in Baton Rouge and has seen the kind of struggles he's gone through over the few seasons to get back to this point.

"I'm really proud of Ma'Khail and how far he's come," Marceaux said. "He was a freshman All-American and you don't get that for no reason. He's a really good starting pitcher in the SEC and I think over the last three weeks he's proving that. He wanted to have a bigger role for this team and having him go on Sunday's for us, it really gives us a chance."

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
56
Followers
182
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mainieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Sec#Lsu Baseball#Grambling#Tigers#Texas A M#All American#Side Hilliard#Final Game#Alex Box Stadium#Baton Rouge#Coach Paul Mainieri#Struggles#Time#Curveballs#Glory#Lows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arkansas Statetheadvocate.com

LSU holds on to split doubleheader with Arkansas and avoid series sweep

Here, with so much at stake, was a chance for LSU’s bullpen to protect a lead. The Tigers pulled ahead of Arkansas by four runs in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, and after a brilliant start from senior Ma’Khail Hilliard, they turned to a bullpen that had blown three leads in the Southeastern Conference. LSU needed to avoid a sweep.
Auburn, ALcrescentcitysports.com

Hilliard shines on mound but Auburn edges LSU to avoid sweep

AUBURN, Ala. – Second baseman Brody Moore’s two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday lifted Auburn to a 2-1 win over LSU at Plainsman Park. Auburn is 20-23 overall, 6-18 in the SEC, while LSU – which won two of three games in the weekend series – is 29-18 overall and 9-15 in conference play.
College Sportstheadvocate.com

How Drew Bianco and Ma'Khail Hilliard helped spark LSU's resurgence

For so long this season, Drew Bianco and Ma’Khail Hilliard spent LSU’s games on the bench, two upperclassmen relegated to backup roles. They played occasionally, but barring a surge in production, it looked like they would end the season without much say on where LSU finished. Then the production arrived.
College Sportstheadvocate.com

Ma'Khail Hilliard and LSU close regular season with win at Texas A&M, boosting Tigers' NCAA chances

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For Paul Maineiri and his LSU staff, the best nutrition, and the best ideas for the day, come at the breakfast table. At Saturday’s pregame meal, coaches decided to stick with senior starter Ma’Khail Hilliard through at least seven innings, leading to an 8-2 series-clinching win over Texas A&M and raised hopes of an NCAA tournament at-large berth.
Alabama Stateandthevalleyshook.com

LSU Takes Rubber Match from Alabama 13-5

Playing in the final home weekend series, the LSU offense went off for 13 runs as the Tigers took the series from Alabama. Gio DiGiacomo led the way with a three-hit day and hit his first two home runs of the season. DiGiacomo blew the game open in the third with a three-run blast to right field and went opposite field in the eighth.
College Sportscrimsonquarry.com

IU starters heating up at right time

While watching McCade Brown work his way through the first few batters in Saturday morning’s game at Rutgers, Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer turned and looked at his pitching coach to share his early assessment. “This guy looks different,” Mercer said to Justin Parker. “You guys did a great job.”
Massillon, OHIndependent

'Believing and trusting' has Jackson baseball finding its stride at the right time

JACKSON TWP. – Bill Gamble could only chuckle at the suggestion. After Jackson picked up its 13th win of the season on Friday against Massillon, the Polar Bears' head baseball coach was asked about meeting expectations. Specifically, he was asked about the battle between perception and reality and where his team found itself as it closes in on the postseason.