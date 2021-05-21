Spy Videos of the Ranger Raptor Share Forbidden Design Secrets

Off-roading and overlanding are undergoing an explosion in popularity as of late, which has helped push automakers to create more offerings tailored to these tasks. Ford got the ball rolling in the off-road pickup segment over a decade ago now with the F-150 Raptor, which remains the benchmark that all other off-road trucks are judged by. Of course not all of the pickups in the segment nowadays are based on half-ton models, with offerings like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and the Jeep Gladiator giving customers a chance to enjoy trails in a smaller and more affordable package. This clearly isn’t sitting right in Dearborn, as the automaker continues work on the upcoming 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor. The next-generation truck promises to help Ford cement their position in the segment, while maintaining the high standards of the Raptor nameplate. Thanks to TFLTrucks, we have some new spy photos to look over.