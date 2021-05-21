newsbreak-logo
MLS

6257 Woodchuck Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis well-maintained, beautiful brick-front, end-unit townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious inside with a large living room and separate dining room in addition to the eat-in table space in the kitchen! Large primary bedroom with double closets and ensuite full bathroom, plus 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Plus a fenced-in back yard perfect for enjoying those summer evenings, this home will not last long!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Real Estatethegroupinc.com

830 Holly Street

Glorious Church Building in Park Hill with over 55,000 sq ft, on over 1 Acre with Extensive High End Remodel. Spectacular Sanctuary w/ over 6k Sq ft & Mezzanine equipped w/ State of the Art AV. Seats 1600 +. Cafeteria/gymnasium that seats 4-500, 22 classrooms, 17 ba, 11 offices, & 3 kitchens. Marble Floors & Walls greet you as you walk in to the Incredible Multipurpose area w/ over 5000 tiled sq ft to roam.. This Prime Real Estate Site encompasses 1 city Block w/ 10,937 sq ft Parking Lot.
Real Estatetheweektoday.com

Open House Weekend in Taunton

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY from 11:00-2:00 at 268 Winthrop St, Taunton MA. Circa 1890,this home has been gently restored to preserve it's yesteryear charm, the high ceilings, fancy old style woodwork, hardwood flooring, heavy doors, newer kitchen with granite counters and huge granite sit at island, newer bath rooms. Mud room at rear entrance, living room, dining room and first floor full bath just off kitchen, round pie/bread warming radiator next to dining room, huge solid wood front door. Up the stairs to (3) bedrooms all with dormers, and second bath with shower stall. Out in the yard, lots of room out front, while in the private back yard you will enjoy the large mahogany deck overlooking the built in stone firepit and lawn area. The 750 +- sq. ft. Barn with it's loft have many possibilities. Leave the tools behind and bring your furniture.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4337 Viridian Terrace

Why wait for new construction? Built in 2020, this home checks off all the boxes! This stunning townhouse features 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths in sought after Landsdale. The ground level offers an office area or playroom, half bath, an upgrade feature of built-in coat/storage nook, and access to the two car garage. Head upstairs and the gourmet kitchen of your dreams awaits you with quartz countertops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. The adjacent family room offers a gas fireplace surrounded by horizontal shiplap siding and gorgeous built-in shelves. A second half bath is located on this level as well. On the upper level, you will find the owner's suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxury master bathroom with soaking tub and tile shower with seat. Both the master bathroom and second full bathroom on upper level offer tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are located on upper level as well as laundry room. With 9 foot ceilings and plenty of natural light, this home checks off all your "must-haves!" The Landsdale community amenities are top notch: an 8 lane Olympic size swimming pool, oversized recreational pool with beach (wading) entry, & kiddie pool, amphitheater for summer events, playgrounds, bike trails, and so much more. Don't wait as this one will not last!
Kingstowne, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5319 Buxton Court

Welcome home to this totally and tastefully renovated colonial style townhome located on a cul-de-sac in the Kingstowne area. The new beautiful flooring leads you into an open concept living room-dining room space. Slide open the patio door and envision yourself barbecuing with friends on the newly stained deck overlooking the woods. The kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful new backsplash above the gas range. A lovely, and discreet half bath completes the first floor space. The second floor has new plush carpeting throughout and includes two spare bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master suite. Each spare bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and flexible enough to be a home office or gym. The spare bathroom was renovated along with the other three bathrooms. The sumptuous and spacious main suite has a vaulted ceiling, two large closets and an en-suite bathroom with a skylight. An expansive basement room is located on the lower level of the home. Bring your ideas to make this fully finished lower level complete with a fire place, heat, A/C, an updated full bath, new carpet, laundry area and storage room. The tranquil backyard is accented by a patio and woods to its back. This home also has a new roof and has recently been professionally painted. The Kingstowne community offers many amenities. There are outdoor pools with cabanas, kiddy pools, workout rooms, basketball and tennis courts and hiking trails...the list could go on. Buxton Court is an easy walk to Kingstowne Centre which has a Safeway, Walmart, Home Goods, Kohl+GGs, ABC Store, AMC Theatre, a Post Office, eateries for days, and much more. This perfect location is 2 miles from the Van Dorn Station and had a bus stop to transports you from your front door. Washington DC and Old Town Alexandria are attractively nearby.
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

2082 4th Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21109490)

Adorable turn-key cabin! This sparkling clean, tastefully upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been a successful vacation rental and is ready for a proud new owner. You will love the vaulted ceiling and built in cabinets in the living room, with an impressively upgraded kitchen and bathroom. This home sits on a spacious and well treed, fully fenced 5,000 sq ft lot with a sitting area, 3 storage sheds, including a reading room, with electricity in each one, and a permitted, fully functional carport. Located a short distance from a community park and dog park, with easy access from Highway 38, this one is a must see to appreciate its peaceful and enchanting setting. This cabin can be sold fully furnished and ready to use!
Real EstateUnofficial Networks

FOR SALE: Steamboat Hillside Home With "Point-Blank View" of Ski Area ($4.2 Million)

Every so often you hear some clever new real estate jargon and you just have to give it up to the marketing masters who wheel and deal homes for a living. Point Blank Views is quite the descriptor and if you can afford $4.2 million, you can have them of Steamboat Ski Resort while you watch TV, do dishes, or take a tub. Take a tour of this luxury ski home and decide for yourself if the views are indeed “point blank.” FULL LISTING HERE:
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

804 Robinhood Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062311PS)

Conveniently located in the west end of Big Bear City. Large low maintenance lot with room for expansion, front deck and space for additional outdoor living. This is a nicely furnished turn-key rental. Clean and spacious kitchen with room for dining. Tongue and groove walls and wood burning fireplace in living room give that mountain feel. Dual pane windows. Forced air heating and a wall heater also. Single level floor plan with 2 large bedrooms plus a bonus loft with pull downstairs that is spacious. Storage shed. Level parking for 5 or more cars.
Real Estatebuffalonynews.net

Lake Oconee Luxury Realtor, Windham Vinson Group, Lists a Resort-Like Turnkey Estate on 43 Acres

Top Luxury Lake Oconee Realtors, Angie Windham and Ansley Vinson of the Windham Vinson Group, offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a compound complete with two fully functional homes in one amongst just under 43 acres of land with 2 stocked ponds, a duck pond, creek-fed paddocks, 14-stall stable, 8,000+ square foot hay and equipment storage building, and 8 garage bays.
Real EstatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

See This $5.8 Million Southern Colorado Fully Furnished Ranch

Talk about a turnkey home. This Southern Colorado ranch with 874.9 acres is fully furnished. All you have to do is sign the documents, take the keys and walk into the home. Indian Creek Ranch has a total of three homes on the property with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 16,544 square feet of living space. The home comes with a western art collection, animal trophies, and over half a million dollars worth of French antiques.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1955 Thatch Palm Drive

1955 Thatch Palm Drive is an alluring 4-bedroom courtyard home overlooking the 12th fairway of a Jack Nicklaus designed Signature Golf Course in Boca Raton's most exclusive community, the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Upon entering the solid wood front doors, a tropical oasis awaits you on the other side. The large pool, covered patio, and built-in BBQ are the true heart of the home, visible from every room. The lofty interiors are completely remodeled, bright, and spacious. Imported marble floors, generous trim, and designer wall and window coverings are found throughout. The gourmet kitchen has premium Thermador appliances, marble countertops, shares space with the breakfast dining area, and flows into the family room for effortless entertaining. The master suite has views of the pool.