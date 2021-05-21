Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic to open June 7th

newsbreak-logo
(Atlantic) Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said they are pushing back the opening of the Sunnyside Pool by one week to allow extra time to heat the pool up to proper temperature. The pool will open up on June 7th instead of June 1st.

