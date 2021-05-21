newsbreak-logo
MLS

11235 Craig Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell maintained home with garage, fenced yard and 2 sheds. Spacious light filled family room opens to rear patio and fenced rear yard. Kitchen with dining space, Corian counters and pantry. Three bedrooms and two remodeled baths, plus living room and nice front porch add to the coziness of this home. And let's not forget about the Solar Panels installed - last month's electric bill was $7.00!! You won't want to wait to see this home.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
#Dining Room#The Solar Panels#Arlington Realty Inc#Rear Yard#Garage#Fenced Yard#Patio#Listing Courtesy#Home#Kitchen#Family Room#Space#Sale#Living Room#Idx Information#Contract
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Real Estatethegroupinc.com

830 Holly Street

Glorious Church Building in Park Hill with over 55,000 sq ft, on over 1 Acre with Extensive High End Remodel. Spectacular Sanctuary w/ over 6k Sq ft & Mezzanine equipped w/ State of the Art AV. Seats 1600 +. Cafeteria/gymnasium that seats 4-500, 22 classrooms, 17 ba, 11 offices, & 3 kitchens. Marble Floors & Walls greet you as you walk in to the Incredible Multipurpose area w/ over 5000 tiled sq ft to roam.. This Prime Real Estate Site encompasses 1 city Block w/ 10,937 sq ft Parking Lot.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

436 Enon Church Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23836

ENDLESS AMOUNT OF LIVING SPACE in this GORGEOUS HOME in the Cameron Farms subdivision. This Traditional one level home is ideal for entertaining! Cathedral ceilings in the family RM & Great RM both w/stone gas fireplaces, natural light, oak HDWD floors & open access to the EIK w/custom WD cabinetry, SS gas APPL, tin B/SPL, 4X2 pantry, large EI area & exit to the 23X12 screened porch w/Cathedral ceiling, C/FAN & ATT 24X19 deck w/steps & a ramp to the landscaped & fenced backyard. Enter from the French doors on the deck to the primary BDRM suite that boasts 2 WICs, a linen closet & a spa-like ATT 12X11 BA w/easy entry shower, jetted tub, DBL VAN & toilet closet. BDRM 2 & 3 share a 10X6 BA w/DBL VAN, tub & shower, BDRM 4 is located at the front of the home & could DBL as a home office w/a 8X5 BA w/VAN, tub & shower close by. Rinnai tankless HW system, NEW Lennox dual zone HVAC 2019, whole home generator, American Standard self-cleaning toilets, reverse osmosis water system in EIK, smart security system, 50 AMP RV outlet, propane connection on the deck for your grill, 30-year dimensional roof, 23X22 ATT 2 car garage & Xfinity cable/internet included with the home. VISIT TODAY!
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

2082 4th Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # EV21109490)

Adorable turn-key cabin! This sparkling clean, tastefully upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been a successful vacation rental and is ready for a proud new owner. You will love the vaulted ceiling and built in cabinets in the living room, with an impressively upgraded kitchen and bathroom. This home sits on a spacious and well treed, fully fenced 5,000 sq ft lot with a sitting area, 3 storage sheds, including a reading room, with electricity in each one, and a permitted, fully functional carport. Located a short distance from a community park and dog park, with easy access from Highway 38, this one is a must see to appreciate its peaceful and enchanting setting. This cabin can be sold fully furnished and ready to use!
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Brooklyn, NYbrownstoner.com

Duplex in Park Slope Kinko House With Mantel, in-Unit Laundry Asks $7,750 a Month

An unusual rental, this three bedroom Park Slope apartment is the upper unit of an early 20th century Kinko Duplex House and retains a bit of its original Arts and Crafts interior style. Advertised as “artistic, thoroughly built and completely equipped” when completed in 1910, the house at 614 3rd Street was one of a stretch of dwellings originally known as The Prospect Group.
Bridgehampton, NYtherealdeal.com

Modernist Bridgehampton home fetches $28.5M

A modernist oceanfront mansion in Bridgehampton has changed hands for $28.5 million after two and a half years on the market, according to Behind the Hedges. The property at 67 Surfside Drive was seen in the 1987 film “Wall Street” but underwent an extensive renovation in 2016. The original home was designed by prolific architect Charles Gwathmey.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

804 Robinhood Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219062311PS)

Conveniently located in the west end of Big Bear City. Large low maintenance lot with room for expansion, front deck and space for additional outdoor living. This is a nicely furnished turn-key rental. Clean and spacious kitchen with room for dining. Tongue and groove walls and wood burning fireplace in living room give that mountain feel. Dual pane windows. Forced air heating and a wall heater also. Single level floor plan with 2 large bedrooms plus a bonus loft with pull downstairs that is spacious. Storage shed. Level parking for 5 or more cars.
See This $5.8 Million Southern Colorado Fully Furnished Ranch

Talk about a turnkey home. This Southern Colorado ranch with 874.9 acres is fully furnished. All you have to do is sign the documents, take the keys and walk into the home. Indian Creek Ranch has a total of three homes on the property with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 16,544 square feet of living space. The home comes with a western art collection, animal trophies, and over half a million dollars worth of French antiques.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4408 Silverbrook Lane , K

This 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom is located in the much sought after SilverBrook Farms Community. This home features a well maintain immaculate dwelling. Stainless Steel kitchen, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the home. Very large Bathroom with Washer and Dryer. The Community association fee include two tennis courts, access to the pool, a community dog park, a garden, trash and recycling services, snow removal, Chimney services, Parking, common ground maintenance and the water bill.
MLStylerwoodgroup.com

43473 Colusa Court, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # SR21105159)

Big Bear Stunner!!! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Moonridge just minutes to Bear Mountain ski resort, golf course, national forest trails and restaurants and shops this recently updated home is ideal for large families or buyers looking for vacation rentals. Features include 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, huge open living room with beautiful brick fireplace, updated tile floors in the living room, newer concrete driveway done few years back, recently upgraded electrical panel, quiet cul-de-sac street and so much more.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Columbia Lane

Welcome to Queen Anne Colony on Kent Island! Conveniently located next to the Blue Heron Golf Course and Queen Anne Marina. Large level lot that is on the list to receive public sewer in a few years. Please visit the Southern Kent Island Sewer Project website at skisewer.com for more information. A great investment property while waiting for lumber and material prices to go back to normal.
Golden Log Cabin Featured in Sunset Magazine For Sale

This Golden home is the epitome of outdoor entertainment. The log home dubbed the "Crows Nest" has plenty of space for whatever occasion you may want to celebrate. Over 1,600 square feet of decking and two gazebos encompass the home. This four-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a total of 3,284 square...
Retailarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12502 Ventura Lane

Beautiful colonial home in sought after subdivision of Heritage Hills. Home features hardwood floors on the entire main level, large kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and large pantry. Chair rail, crown molding, transom windows over doors, lots of built ins throughout main level. Huge master bedroom suite with sitting area, large walk in closet with shelving, and upgraded master bath with ceramic tile walk in shower and jetted tub. All brand new windows, new high efficiency upper HVAC unit, roof and siding replaced 2014. Large, beautiful lot includes fenced rear yard with mature trees. Nice rear deck with retractable awning. Less than 5 minutes from I95 and Central Park for all of your retail and dining needs.