0 River Heritage Boulevard

Brand New Stanley Martin Home! Imagine living in the grandest townhome model, the Lachlan, at Potomac Shores. Your open floor plan and soaring 10 foot ceilings will make quite an impression. This 3-4 level townhome rivals the entertaining space and functionality of a single family home. Enjoy movies in the basement or a beverage on your optional roof top terrace. Potomac Shores is the definition of an amenity filled community! Relax in the Golf Club Restaurant after a round of golf, a leisurely stroll by the Potomac River, or a swim in one of the many pools. Potomac Shores has everything you need within the community. 2 of the 3 brand new schools are built and the convenience of the VRE is coming to you in 2022. Square footage: 2357-2768. **THIS IS A TO BE BUILT LISTING. PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR HOME.** Please note that we have the following protocols in place at our sales office: No more than 2 parties (not to exceed 10 people) in a model home/sales center at one time. Masks are required, visitors should maintain a 6 ft distance, and all visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering.