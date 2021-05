When it comes to advice on love and relationships, KiddNation turns to Kellie Rasberry for advice. If a member of KiddNation is having an issue within their relationship, they often write to her so that she can give them some honest feedback on how to handle the situation they're encountering. This morning Kellie gives advice to a middle schooler who just found someone online that she likes, but she has a problem though, she can't stop thinking about the boy she told last summer that she has a crush on him. She finds it a bit awkward when she runs in to him in the hallway of the school and is now wondering if there's anything she can to stop thinking about him.