MLS

829 W 35TH Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderful bowfront townhouse in the heart of Hampden, within 2 blocks of desirable 36th St. shops and restaurants. Updates include Central AC, Water Heater, replacement windows, open kitchen/dining area. Features; deck, private fenced backyard, 1st floor powder room, walkout basement, skylight, bedroom ceiling fans. Come see this affordable townhouse in area of higher priced homes. Conveyed AS-IS.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Restaurants, Arlington Realty Inc, Central Ac, Listing Courtesy, Sale, Private Fenced Backyard, Hampden, Skylight, Walkout Basement, Water Heater, Deck, Replacement Windows, Bedroom Ceiling Fans, Open Kitchen Dining Area, Idx Information
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 North Randolph Road

4 bed, 2 bath completely remodeled home less than 3 miles from downtown Fredericksburg! New upgrades to include: updated bathrooms, kitchen counters, appliances, tile backsplash, attic insulation, sealed driveway, light fixtures, hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, too much to list! A must see. Tree-lined rear yard and spacious front yard perfect for enertaining, No HOA! Seller offering a home warranty - included with the sale!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4012 Ridgecroft Road

Beautifully renewed home that's spacious with elegant finishes. It's only 20 minutes away from downtown Baltimore, where you can enjoy the aquarium, endless restaurants, retail, waterfront, hotels, etc. and this home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, parks, golf courses, and much more. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty.
Waterford, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

38935 John Wolford Road

Opportunity Knocks -- Fantastic opportunity to purchase 10 acres with a pond in Waterford. Current home was gutted however the renovation was not started. There are no interior walls, bathroom or kitchen. All the demo has been done so bring your imagination with you. There is a huge four car garage. The property has a swimming pool. This home will not qualify for traditional financing. Enter at your own risk. No children allowed on property. The electricity is not connected so do not show after dark. Grass is very high. Use caution walking the property. Sold strictly as-is. Ask lister about special financing program for a 1 time close construction loan with 20% down.
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Barney Circle SE

OPEN SATURDAY 5/22, 12P-2:30P. This stately residence looks over Barney Circle and beyond much as the circle+GGs namesake Commodore Joshua Barney must have looked out over his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla in the War of 1812. And the views from this vantage point are spectacular. A straight-on gaze of its classic Federal-style brick face belies its massive size of more than 5,000sf on all 3 levels. And being on a corner lot with Southern exposure, there+GGs plenty of light coming in and plenty of green space without.Inside the main level boasts 10+GG ceilings in much of the space, and the basement has approximately 7+GG ceilings in most areas. For the past several decades this property has been used as a dental office on the main level. And for the last several years, there have been 2 apartments, a studio and a 2-bedroom, on the top floor. TOPA waivers have been secured for both tenants. There+GGs even an underground garage in front and 3 parking spaces out back.The possibilities are plentiful! Take it back to its probable glorious origins as a very large single-family home. It is of course already tailor made for a dentist+GGs practice or perhaps another medical professional. Or put your developer+GGs hat on and see what creativity you can employ to find its highest and best use. Because it is just outside of the Capitol Hill Historic District and was built before 1958, you may have more freedom to implement your vision. Strictly AS-IS.The location is tough to beat. Potomac Ave Metro is 2 blocks away. And you+GGre a stroll from all the Hill has to offer including Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Barrack+GGs Row, Trader+GGs Joe+GGs, Frager+GGs Hardware, new Safeway and more. You can wind your way down to the Anacostia waterway. Plus you+GGre just steps from the 4-legged extravaganza of green at Congressional Cemetery. Take command and make it your own!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1550 NW 49th Ln #1550

Like NEW!!!This gorgeous model perfect townhome features 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 baths- Mango model includes upgrades galore- kitchen has Calcutta Quartz countertops & glass tile backsplash- pull outs in pantry- new stainless Samsung appliances- Flooring is new modern light waterproof laminate- Crown moldings throughout- New designer lighting fixtures- Hunter Doulas Bandage shades- New washer/dryer- New fans-Closet cabinetry in Master - Freshly painted- New Trane A/C unit- Hurricane impact windows, doors & garage door - Custom stone wall in main living area- Safe in wall stays- Epoxy garage flooring- Custom furnishings are negotiable! Call to schedule a time. Community is gated with a community pool, playground & clubhouse.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Bridgehampton, NYtherealdeal.com

Modernist Bridgehampton home fetches $28.5M

A modernist oceanfront mansion in Bridgehampton has changed hands for $28.5 million after two and a half years on the market, according to Behind the Hedges. The property at 67 Surfside Drive was seen in the 1987 film “Wall Street” but underwent an extensive renovation in 2016. The original home was designed by prolific architect Charles Gwathmey.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Brookline Circle

Very nice one level rancher, with brick front, tastefully landscaped, 30 x 12 non-slip deck plus awning and fenced rear yard, In 2020 a 50-yr Architectural shingled roof was installed plus over-sized gutters and down spouts. New Heat Pump installed in 2019. French doors in both large bedrooms for access to rear deck. Harwood flooring thru out, propane fireplace in large living room with ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers beveled cabinetry, island, porcelain double sink, pantry, desk area, appliances and dining area.. Bedroom #1 boasts a large walk-in shower, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 with full bath, tub and shower. Half bath and laundry room too. Finished garage with opener. This lovely home is available immediately.
Pasadena, CAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

712 Margaret Place

Location, Location, Location!!! Beautifully updated and very affordable Bellhaven II model in popular Tanyard Springs community backing to the community park. Many updates done prior to listing: custom paint, new carpet, new flooring throughout the entire home! Boasting a naturally lit open floor plan, 42 inch staggered oakwood cabinetry, kitchen island with built-in trash cans, pantry. Master with walk-in closet, and an on-suite bathroom with dual vanities. Secondary master with attached bathroom. Lower level offers storage room under strairs and an unfinished room, which can be turned into an office space or can serve as a storage. Pasadena schools. As a resident, you will have access to lifestyle amenities including pool, gym, tennis courts,basketball court, picnic area, dog park, community garden center, 4 tot lots, 3 miles of walking/biking trails! Ready for a quick settlement!
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Two grain silos have been converted into a modern home in Berkshire — and it's up for sale

Stubwood Granary, a unique minimalist property made from two huge former grain silos, has just come on the market in Berkshire for £1.9 million. Set in the glorious rolling countryside, this unconventional conversion is spread grandly over three floors, offering a contemporary open-plan living space. With five bedrooms, modern windows, light-flooded rooms, a bespoke curved kitchen and rural views, it's the ultimate head-turner.
Crofton, MDthemunchonline.com

2459 Cheyenne Drive

Spacious End-of-Group Garage Townhome in Crofton Valley - End-of-group garage townhome has best location in the community with great view in the front & amazing green space in the back. Large foyer entrance with pocket doors leading to large lower level family room and 1/2 bath. Open floorplan features living room with wood floors & gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and adjoining family room. The oversized master suite has walk-in closet and luxury bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Custom deck, paver patio & attached 2 car garage! Bumpouts on all 3 levels-an extra 2 foot wide unit!
Great Falls, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

426 Montpelier Road

Lovely 5 Acre Lot Backing to over 400 Acres of Trees. Build your dream home in a private setting in Great Falls. This is your chance to be a part of this lovely neighborhood Chinquapin Manor. Electricity is at the site. New Survey is in progress. See VIEW DOCMENTS for other information. No Sign on Property yet. Lot is located down a shared easement to both 434 & 426. ** Please park on Montpelier before making a left down the easement and walk to the lot location. There is no room to turn around at this time and the owner of 434 would prefer not to use his driveway to turn around.
Mechanicsville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

26620 Forest Hall Drive

This HUGE Mechanicsville home sits on over 3 acres! Large living/family room sits over an oversized 2 car garage. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home offers plenty of space. The 3+ acres provides privacy and Southern Maryland charm. Schedule your private showing today!. Listing courtesy of Home Towne...