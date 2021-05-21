OPEN SATURDAY 5/22, 12P-2:30P. This stately residence looks over Barney Circle and beyond much as the circle+GGs namesake Commodore Joshua Barney must have looked out over his Chesapeake Bay Flotilla in the War of 1812. And the views from this vantage point are spectacular. A straight-on gaze of its classic Federal-style brick face belies its massive size of more than 5,000sf on all 3 levels. And being on a corner lot with Southern exposure, there+GGs plenty of light coming in and plenty of green space without.Inside the main level boasts 10+GG ceilings in much of the space, and the basement has approximately 7+GG ceilings in most areas. For the past several decades this property has been used as a dental office on the main level. And for the last several years, there have been 2 apartments, a studio and a 2-bedroom, on the top floor. TOPA waivers have been secured for both tenants. There+GGs even an underground garage in front and 3 parking spaces out back.The possibilities are plentiful! Take it back to its probable glorious origins as a very large single-family home. It is of course already tailor made for a dentist+GGs practice or perhaps another medical professional. Or put your developer+GGs hat on and see what creativity you can employ to find its highest and best use. Because it is just outside of the Capitol Hill Historic District and was built before 1958, you may have more freedom to implement your vision. Strictly AS-IS.The location is tough to beat. Potomac Ave Metro is 2 blocks away. And you+GGre a stroll from all the Hill has to offer including Eastern Market, Harris Teeter, Barrack+GGs Row, Trader+GGs Joe+GGs, Frager+GGs Hardware, new Safeway and more. You can wind your way down to the Anacostia waterway. Plus you+GGre just steps from the 4-legged extravaganza of green at Congressional Cemetery. Take command and make it your own!