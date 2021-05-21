newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

507 14TH Street NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLive and work on the Hill in this charming yet modern home! Enjoy summer on the back patio under the shade or on the deck. Chef's kitchen complete with Epicurean stainless steel sink, marble countertops, Kitchen Aid five drawer refrigerator, five burner gas range topped with a pot filler, and convection ovens. Basement boasts two private entrances and a full bathroom. Half bath on the main level. Both the owners and secondary bedroom have ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Vaulted ceiling in the owners suite! Light filled home (even the basement). An End Unit. Steps from the conveniences of H st, Union Station, Lincoln and Stanton Parks, and everything the Hill has to offer! One block from Kingsman Field dog park.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Aid#14th Street#Dog Park#Closets#Lincoln Bedroom#Stainless Steel#Chef#Epicurean#H St Union Station#Kingsman Field#Basement#Half Bath#Marble Countertops#Light Filled Home#Secondary Bedroom#Bathroom#Vaulted Ceiling#Convection Ovens#Gas#Enjoy Summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1550 NW 49th Ln #1550

Like NEW!!!This gorgeous model perfect townhome features 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 baths- Mango model includes upgrades galore- kitchen has Calcutta Quartz countertops & glass tile backsplash- pull outs in pantry- new stainless Samsung appliances- Flooring is new modern light waterproof laminate- Crown moldings throughout- New designer lighting fixtures- Hunter Doulas Bandage shades- New washer/dryer- New fans-Closet cabinetry in Master - Freshly painted- New Trane A/C unit- Hurricane impact windows, doors & garage door - Custom stone wall in main living area- Safe in wall stays- Epoxy garage flooring- Custom furnishings are negotiable! Call to schedule a time. Community is gated with a community pool, playground & clubhouse.
Real Estateoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Fairfax, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3865 Wilcoxson Drive

BEAUTIFUL brick, end-unit Townhome in quiet, perfectly located Comstock. Fully fenced-in backyard with a patio and plenty of shade, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. 3 bedrooms on the upper level, including the owner+GGs retreat with walk-in closet and private bathroom. The basement features a spacious recreation room, den/4th bedroom, full bathroom and large storage space with full sink and full washer/dryer. 2 assigned parking space right in front of the house and ample unassigned parking. Such easy access to Old Town Fairfax, 495, CUE & Metro Bus Lines, VRE and Metro. Walking distance to dining, shopping, schools, large outdoor community pool and much more. You will love this one! See it today.
Thiensville, WIMATC Times

101-140 Linden Lane

Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Laundry is in building and coin operated. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Brookline Circle

Very nice one level rancher, with brick front, tastefully landscaped, 30 x 12 non-slip deck plus awning and fenced rear yard, In 2020 a 50-yr Architectural shingled roof was installed plus over-sized gutters and down spouts. New Heat Pump installed in 2019. French doors in both large bedrooms for access to rear deck. Harwood flooring thru out, propane fireplace in large living room with ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers beveled cabinetry, island, porcelain double sink, pantry, desk area, appliances and dining area.. Bedroom #1 boasts a large walk-in shower, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 with full bath, tub and shower. Half bath and laundry room too. Finished garage with opener. This lovely home is available immediately.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10121 Brookville Ln

Simply beautiful, exceptionally clean 4 bedroom house with loft. Open concept and high ceilings. The entire house has been freshly painted and the exterior just power washed. Sprawling backyard with a sparkling lakeview and plenty of room for a pool! Mango, banana, and avocado trees. New AC, and water heater. Low HOA fees and manned gate. All located at the end of the street with no through traffic. All showings this Saturday May 22nd from 1:00-4:00.
Ashburn, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
Prince George's County, MDthemunchonline.com

333 2nd St NE

Completely renovated and spacious studio in the heart of Capitol Hill. Outstanding location, only 1 block from the Capitol & Union Station, not to mention the many restaurants, entertainment, schools, neighborhood parks, and Metro all within a short walking distance. This studio has hardwood floors throughout, a large walk -...
Crofton, MDthemunchonline.com

2459 Cheyenne Drive

Spacious End-of-Group Garage Townhome in Crofton Valley - End-of-group garage townhome has best location in the community with great view in the front & amazing green space in the back. Large foyer entrance with pocket doors leading to large lower level family room and 1/2 bath. Open floorplan features living room with wood floors & gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and adjoining family room. The oversized master suite has walk-in closet and luxury bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower. Custom deck, paver patio & attached 2 car garage! Bumpouts on all 3 levels-an extra 2 foot wide unit!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3614 Glouster Drive

Why wait for new construction?! This 8 year old garage townhome located minutes from the Chesapeake Bay is immaculate! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, including an owners suite with private garden bath and walk in closet. Walk into the open foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and large recreation room with walk out to the fenced backyard. Enjoy family time in the beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and center island. Make memories in the sunlit large living/family room or entertain on your deck. The secondary bedrooms are sized well and the washer and dryer are on the upper level for your convenience. Make this your new home today! Please note, sale is contingent on the sellers finding their home of choice.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4408 Silverbrook Lane , K

This 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom is located in the much sought after SilverBrook Farms Community. This home features a well maintain immaculate dwelling. Stainless Steel kitchen, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the home. Very large Bathroom with Washer and Dryer. The Community association fee include two tennis courts, access to the pool, a community dog park, a garden, trash and recycling services, snow removal, Chimney services, Parking, common ground maintenance and the water bill.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

126 Trails End Drive

Welcome to Your Dream Home... This Log Cabin has the Privacy of 10+ Acres in VA & the Convenience of Route 55/Wardensville Pike/Corridor H just Yards Away. Situated at the "Trails End" of a Secluded Neighborhood, Just 8.3 Miles to Wardensville, WV & 13.6 Miles to Strasburg, VA. Modern Amenities throughout Home AND the 4-Vehicle 50X24 Workshop Professional Mechanic's Garage with Car Lift are Sure to Impress!! - Property Features - MAIN LEVEL: 2-Story Entry with Hall Half Bathroom, Recently Renovated Kitchen with Freshly Painted Cabinets as well as a Breakfast Bar & Gas Cooktop Stove, Adjacent Dining Room that opens into the 2-Story Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Fireplace with Wood Stove Insert (**Stones for the Chimney are from the Property!**), Master Bedroom on the Main Level with Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area, Walk-Out to Rear Deck, & Attached Full Bathroom. UPPER LEVEL: Hallway with Overlook to 2-Story Living Room & Entryway, Bedroom #2 & Bedroom #3 both with Astounding Closet Space & Additional Storage, and Full Bathroom #2 in Hall. EXTERIOR: Covered Front Porch with Generator Hookup, Expansive Rear Deck, Extensive Landscaping, Professional Mechanic's Workshop/Garage with Half Bathroom, Additional Storage Shed, and Fenced-In Rear & Side Yard. Please See Owner's Detailed List Included in Documents Section. Appointment Required for Showing - Schedule Today Before It's Gone!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11225 Fall River Court

Priced right! Highly rated schools! Buy this SFH with amazing potential and enjoy over 3000sf of living space above grade offering 5 bedrooms / 2 full plus two half baths, mud room on the main floor, large family room, spacious kitchen, separate living and dining rooms with wood-floors, an open foyer and a separate home office! Large private lot, cul-de-sac location, two car garage and a driveway with close proximity to major routes, shopping etc. make this property very desirable! Recent upgrades include new roof (2016), new water heater (2016) professionally painted interior (2021), new floors in the foyer (2021), updated powder room on the main floor (2021), professionally polished wood floors on main level and upper level (2021), new carpet in the basement (2021) and a renovated half bath (2021). Contact listing agent for more information.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

226 Dogwood Drive

2.81 secluded acres in Dogwood Valley. Open floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, full unfinished basement. Freshly painted, new carpet. Covered front porch and deck to rear. 10 minutes to Stanardsville. Adjacent to Rapidan Wildlife Management area. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Alliance - Charlottesville. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

6221 Sweet Maple Ln

Location, Location, Location!!! Highly sought after Vista Verde Community in the heart of Boca Raton. Just steps away from the brand new Verde Elementary School K-8. Vista Verde is a beautiful community with lakes and parks. This 3/2 home is situated on a cul-de-sac, so very little traffic. Features include vaulted ceiling, wood floors in the living areas, new carpeting in the bedrooms, wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, spacious fenced-in backyard. Third bedroom currently being used as a den. Roof was replaced in 2010. Minutes to Boca Town Center, shopping and restaurants. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-3 p.m.