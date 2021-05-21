10 Strengthening Yoga Poses for Moms Who Run

Every day we see gimmick exercise equipment, routines and videos advertised as the easy way to get your own “six-pack.” To any true fitness professional, this deceptive advertising is irresponsible and unprofessional. The advertising always seems to talk about getting six-pack abs without mentioning the facts: In order to construct a sculpted waistline, you have to do more than exercise. To get the job done, you also need to use the tools of fat loss, which are nutrition and cardio. Without a healthy diet, you may end up with really well-sculpted abs and obliques lying under a layer of fat. Also, without proper nutrient ingestion, you could train your midsection to perfection, but leave the exhausted muscles starving to death, which in turn means limited recuperation and no results. So, for this project, imagine yourself in the role of an ab-sculpting contractor. For nutrition, check out the Flat Ab Diet. For cardio, perform five to seven 60-minute sessions per week, or try the “Walk This Way” routine below and you’ll be on your way.