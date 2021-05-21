Heart Gallery Alabama: Tayshawn & Kristianna

Tayshawn, born September 2007, likes to play basketball, video games, and outdoors with his friends. He enjoys laughing and being around people. He is very social. Tayshawn wants to be a part of a family who loves him and encourages him to make good choices daily. Tayshawn is very smart and cares a lot about school. He needs a family that is going to love him unconditionally and stick with him through any trial and tribulation that come before him in the future. Tayshawn is headstrong and driven and desires a family that will encourage him to succeed in his goals.