newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

MX Sports Pro Racing Announces Move of 2021 Southwick National to July 10

By Press Release
kickinthetires.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 21, 2021) – Following the newly announced lift in various COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced an updated event date for the Southwick National. The annual visit to New England was originally scheduled for June 26, but will now commence on July 10 as the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

kickinthetires.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Sports#Team Sports#July#England#Ama Pro Racing#Wick#Mx Sports Pro Racing#The Southwick National#Fox Raceway I National#American Motocross#Hampden County#Morgantown#Sale#Event Organizers#Southern California#Rounds#Tickets#2021 Southwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
ShoppingRC Car Action

1up Racing Pro Wire Clamp

The Pro Wire Clamp is compatible with 12-14 gauge 3-wire configurations. These are extremely lightweight and features the 1up Racing logo and mirror-like silver chamfers!
SportsPinkbike.com

4X Pro Tour Announces Updated 2021 Events

After the postponement of the iXS Dirt Masters festival, and the cancellation of the Fort William World Cup, the 4X Pro Tour has had to substitute a venue for what will now be their opening round of the year. Szczawno-Zdrój, Poland, was set to host the first round of the...
Motorsportsjayski.com

Darlington post-race penalties announced

NASCAR has announced penalties following the race weekend at Darlington Raceway. 5/09/2021 (post-race inspection) Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and WheelsNote: Lug nut(s) not properly installed. Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Event. 5/09/2021 (post-race inspection) #17-Chris Buescher. Sections 10.9.10.4:...
WWEPWMania

Ring Of Honor Announces The Return Of Fans In July

ROH Welcomes Back Fans At Best In The World Pay-Per-View!. For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and in-person to the best wrestling fans of the planet. Ring of Honor is welcoming fans back into the...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Sports betting moves to the front burner

After months of work, the Louisiana Legislature has started moving the legislation that would set up the way adults can place wagers on football, basketball, and other sporting events in the near future. Two bills outline a plan that allows sports betting on cell phones, at bars and restaurants serving...
EducationDenver Post

MSL CAPITA COLab, a National Sports and Coaching Fellowship, Announces Focus to Elevate Female Leaders and Athletes

Registration for the 2021-2022 cohort is open to all U.S. coaches, athletic department leaders and sports organizations; early bird rates available through June. Youth sports are linked to higher test scores and graduation rates. Sports participation also has a proven impact in shaping successful adults by instilling ideations of accountability, confidence and teamwork. As the world of athletics evolves, so must leadership. Aligning with mindSpark Learning’s® (MindSpark™) commitment to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion into education, MSL CAPITA, its sports and coaching arm, announced the focus for its 2021-2022 COLab will support athletic program leaders and sports organizations in developing innovative cultures to elevate the impact of female athlete development and success.
Tennisvt.edu

Summer intramural sports schedule announced

Rec Sports has put together an intramural sports season for Virginia Tech students and employees this summer. Activities include:. To learn more about intramural sports and to register, please visit Rec Sports’ website.
Animalshudsonvalley360.com

Make horse racing about true sport

They say the first time you “breeze” a racehorse (that is a term for letting them run as if you were in an actual race) the adrenaline rush is so high that when you get off your legs crumple underneath you. I had just graduated from college and had the...
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 9 (MCL) at PIM on 5/22/21

B:Blackstone Farm LLC (PA) Sire: Gemologist , Bay, 2009. Lifetime: 281 yearlings sold, median $16,500. Broodmare Sire: Bernardini , Bay, 2003. B:Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY) O:Karmac Stable LLC. Margin:½. TrueNicks: A. Sire: Exaggerator , Dark Bay or Brown, 2013. Lifetime: 160 yearlings sold, median $25,000. Broodmare Sire:...
Lifestyleavantmusicnews.com

The Residents to Tour North America This Summer

21.08. 2021: The Imperial, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 31.08. 2021: The Sinclair, Cambridge, Massachusetts. 02.09. 2021: (le) poisson rouge, New York City, New York. 03.09. 2021:The Foundry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 04.09. 2021: Ottobar, Baltimore, Maryland. 05.09. 2021: Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, North Carolina. 06.09. 2021: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, Georgia. 09.09. 2021: The...
Macon, ILthejournal-news.net

April Showers Move Into May, But Pro-Mods Race At Macon

After a rain out on April 24, Hillsboro’s pro-mod squad was finally able to get back on the track on Saturday, May 1, at Macon Speedway. Two cars from the Lynch Motorsports stable, the 14N of Nathan Lynch and the 14B of Brady Lynch, made the trip, along with the 3x of Justin Reynolds and the 116 of Kevin Rench.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Dead & Company announce 2021 U.S. tour, playing Hollywood Bowl, Citi Field, Wrigley Field, more

Dead and Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- didn't get to tour in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but are planning to be out in force later this year, having just announced an extensive 31-date U.S. tour. Dates kick off August 16 in Raleigh, NC and other stops include NYC (Citi Field on 8/20), Philly, the Boston area, Cincinnati, Chicago (Wrigley Field on 9/17 & 9/18), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and more, wrapping up with a three-night run in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl on October 29-31.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Rome Sports Hall of Fame’s golf scramble set for July 24

The Rome Sports Hall of Fame’s 28th annual four-person golf scramble will be held on Saturday, July 24, at Rome Country Club. Check-in time is noon with a shotgun start at 1. Four-person teams will compete in men’s, women’s, and co-ed categories. The entry fee of $75 per golfer includes...
GamblingBit Rebels

Canada Moving Closer To Legalized Online Sports Betting

Canada recently took another giant step closer to making government-regulated online sports betting legal across the country. Bill C-218, designed to amend the Criminal Code in order to provide Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories permission to regulate online and in-person wagering on single sports betting, was passed through the House of Commons following a third debate and a vote of approval. The process will now go forward to the Senate along the next step toward becoming a law.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Run time: Cherry Festival races on, with changes

TRAVERSE CITY — Asa Kelly welcomes change. Change means the Cherry Mile returns in 2021 after a one-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. “That’s the biggest thing,” said Kelly, the Cherry Mile director. “The ability to have Cherry Festival, the Festival of Races and the Cherry Mile, all those events we love and not missing out on them again.”