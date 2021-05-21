MX Sports Pro Racing Announces Move of 2021 Southwick National to July 10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 21, 2021) – Following the newly announced lift in various COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced an updated event date for the Southwick National. The annual visit to New England was originally scheduled for June 26, but will now commence on July 10 as the fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.kickinthetires.net