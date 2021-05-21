What Is REM Sleep?
Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is a unique stage of sleep characterized by random rapid movement of the eyes (via Medical News Today). During this phase, your body undergoes a number of physical and neurological changes, including increased brain activity, elevated heart rate, fast and irregular breathing, rapid eye movement, high blood pressure, changes in body temperature, increased oxygen consumption by the brain, sexual arousal, and twitching of the face and limbs.www.healthdigest.com