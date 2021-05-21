What Is REM Sleep?

Thanks for clicking on this blog! Sleep is so valuable, but we don’t realize it until we can’t obtain a good nights sleep that kids get. Depending on your age, there’s different sleep struggles, but most of us would agree that a good night’s rest is the key to a better tomorrow. We’ve learned from our mistakes of staying up late to watch that extra episode of the show you’re binging on Netflix and paying for it the next day. Besides the immediate effects of daytime sleepiness- irritability, difficulty concentrating, and emotional stress, a pattern of long-term sleep disturbance can lead to more chronic problems in the form of high blood pressure, diabetes and certain types of cancers. When it comes to your health, sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise. So, if you’re having trouble sleeping or simply want to one up your sleep game, here are some products that could help!