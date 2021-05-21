newsbreak-logo
Menomonie, WI

Menomonie Schools to consider making masks optional

By Steve Hanson
WisCommunity
 1 day ago

On Monday, May 24, 2021 the Menomonie School District Board will consider making masks optional in the schools. Two separate items are on the agenda for Monday's meeting. On will make masks optional throughout the district beginning on June 4, 2021. The other will make masks optional for the graduation ceremony on May 30. Both agenda items have been brought forward by recently-elected board member Angela Skillings.

