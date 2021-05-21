Menomonie Schools to consider making masks optional

Department of Natural Resources Notice of Sealed Timber Tract Bids Sealed Bids will be received by the Department of Natural Resources for timber stumpage on the following timber tracts: - Tract 05-20, Duncan Creek Aspen Sale, 26 acres, Duncan Creek Fishery Area, Chippewa Co. - Tract 06-19, Nobbern Sale, 37 acres, Sand Creek Fishery Area, Chippewa County - Tract 01-20, Twin Lakes Sale, 16 acres, Dunnville Wildlife Area, Dunn County - Tract 03-21, Seven-Pointer Sale, 63 acres, Dunnville Wildlife Area, Dunn County These State land timber sales are third-party certified. Timber sale prospectuses, bid forms, sample contracts, and detailed information on each timber tract are available on the WDNR website at: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/TimberSales/statewide.html Paper copies of timber sale documents are available at the Menomonie DNR Field Office, 921 Brickyard Road, Menomonie, WI. For more information call: DNR Forester Rob Strand at (715) 505-0439 Sealed bids may be hand delivered or mailed to the following: Timber Sale Bid - Spring 2021 WDNR Field Office 921 Brickyard Road, Menomonie WI 54751 Bids will be opened on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the DNR office in Menomonie. No bid will be accepted after the date and time of the bid opening. The Department of Natural Resources reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Timber sales that are not sold at this bid opening may be re-bid during the fall of 2021. Certain unsold sales may be available for direct purchase. Note: Public attendance for this bid opening will not be possible due to COVID19 public health concerns. However, arrangements have been made to accommodate remote participation in the bid opening process. Interested bidders can participate via phone-in access by dialing the following number: (608) 316 - 9000, then entering the following passcode: 58515922# The bid opening conference call will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday May 27th, 2021. The call will run until all valid bids have been opened, read, and apparent bid results are determined,