1519 Crampton Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIncredible Westminster Villa! Enjoy true one level living with main floor primary suite, great closet space and attached bathroom. Open kitchen is a delight with large island and granite countertops that is open to dining and great room. Main floor laundry and a 2 car garage! With a second floor that includes 2 spacious additional bedrooms, office space, loft for additional family space, upstairs full bath and storage room. This Brunswick community features a peaceful setting with resort style amenities of a pool, clubhouse, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, sports courts and more! Price shown is with added options and upgrades already selected, elevation and premium may apply. Photo likeness. Onsite decorated Westminster model home. By appointment only.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
768 Ridgemont Drive

768 Ridgemont Drive

Welcome home to country living in this stunning, quality built colonial style home. Nestled perfectly on a 2 acre lot, this home will steal your heart & exceed your dreams! Boasting over 2,500+ Sqft and features 4 BDRMS, 2.5 BTHS (3 bedroom septic) and so many upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout. Family room with stone gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen that features quartz counters, center island and tile backsplash. Separate formal dining room and living room. Spacious master ensuite with walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub and a separate shower. Three other bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the second level. Enjoy the large screen porch that has a vaulted ceiling and looks out into the beautifully landscaped yard. Covered front porch, back deck and a paved driveway! 24x24 attached side loading garage with a utility sink. This home also has central vacuum. The two sheds and the washer and dryer convey! Beautiful mature yard gives the perfect amount of privacy and has a fire pit, flower gardens, vegetable garden, blackberries, dogwood trees and so much more! This gorgeous home has been lovingly maintained and shows very well. Great location just minutes to town of Louisa, town of Mineral, Lake Anna and just minutes to I-64. You will want to call this place home!
Real Estatetheoldhouselife.com

The Hiawatha Lodge, Circa 1830. Almost three acres in New York. $325,000

Love the space with the dining table! Lots of windows in this house. The Hiawatha Lodge was built in 1830. This Greek Revival is located on 2.86 acres in Liverpool, New York. The home has hardwood floors, french doors, crown molding, baseboards, and an updated kitchen. The property has lush landscaping, a detached garage with loft, and a patio. The home is close to shopping. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,887 square feet. $325,000.
2852 Fort Scott Drive

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
5319 Buxton Court

5319 Buxton Court

Welcome home to this totally and tastefully renovated colonial style townhome located on a cul-de-sac in the Kingstowne area. The new beautiful flooring leads you into an open concept living room-dining room space. Slide open the patio door and envision yourself barbecuing with friends on the newly stained deck overlooking the woods. The kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful new backsplash above the gas range. A lovely, and discreet half bath completes the first floor space. The second floor has new plush carpeting throughout and includes two spare bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master suite. Each spare bedroom is large enough for a queen sized bed and flexible enough to be a home office or gym. The spare bathroom was renovated along with the other three bathrooms. The sumptuous and spacious main suite has a vaulted ceiling, two large closets and an en-suite bathroom with a skylight. An expansive basement room is located on the lower level of the home. Bring your ideas to make this fully finished lower level complete with a fire place, heat, A/C, an updated full bath, new carpet, laundry area and storage room. The tranquil backyard is accented by a patio and woods to its back. This home also has a new roof and has recently been professionally painted. The Kingstowne community offers many amenities. There are outdoor pools with cabanas, kiddy pools, workout rooms, basketball and tennis courts and hiking trails...the list could go on. Buxton Court is an easy walk to Kingstowne Centre which has a Safeway, Walmart, Home Goods, Kohl+GGs, ABC Store, AMC Theatre, a Post Office, eateries for days, and much more. This perfect location is 2 miles from the Van Dorn Station and had a bus stop to transports you from your front door. Washington DC and Old Town Alexandria are attractively nearby.
Brooklyn, NYbrownstoner.com

Duplex in Park Slope Kinko House With Mantel, in-Unit Laundry Asks $7,750 a Month

An unusual rental, this three bedroom Park Slope apartment is the upper unit of an early 20th century Kinko Duplex House and retains a bit of its original Arts and Crafts interior style. Advertised as “artistic, thoroughly built and completely equipped” when completed in 1910, the house at 614 3rd Street was one of a stretch of dwellings originally known as The Prospect Group.
6391 English Ivy Way

6391 English Ivy Way

Style and sophistication with designer touches throughout - this is 6391 English Ivy Way. Ideally located in a friendly little West Springfield neighborhood, this 3-level townhouse has it all! You'll say "Wow" as you enter and see the high ceilings and bright open floor plan. Contemporary matte solid wood flooring throughout the main level welcomes you into the living room with gas fireplace. The kitchen has been completely updated and has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, sunny bay window and bistro table area. Two sets of sliding doors lead to the private deck and backyard. It will be your favorite place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Views of mature trees, flowering shrubs and grassy areas provide a quiet spot to connect with nature. The fenced yard is ready for your favorite pup to run down the deck steps and play. Upstairs, the ensuite primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and a full bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath down the hall provide plenty of space for family and friends or a home office. The lower level has a finished recreation room, an additional bath and laundry, plus a huge unfinished storage area! A third set of sliding doors lead out to the paver patio area and landscaped fenced yard. Meticulously maintained and spotless top to bottom - this is the home you've been looking for! Why will you love West Springfield? Highly coveted private and public school district, easy commute options: bus to Pentagon, VRE nearby, and 10 minutes to the Beltway and Ft. Belvoir. The Kenwood Hills neighborhood has a small town feel with sidewalks, playgrounds with trails to Hidden Pond. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks, health club, shopping and fun restaurants. Designer style in a location that can't be beat - welcome to 6391 English Ivy Way.
Milton, VTmiltonindependent.com

This cute fixer-upper is near the interstate for easy commutes

MILTON — Schedule a showing for this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is close to the interstate and local shops. While the house needs some fixing up, it also has plenty of potential to be your sweet home in the countryside. Surrounded by trees and fields this home, is...
835-865 Mix Avenue

835-865 Mix Avenue

Beautiful One Bedroom - This beautiful one bedroom apartment has cathedral ceilings and a great view from the top floor. Always sunny and bright with good closet space. Beautiful cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Call us today for more information and to schedule a tour 203-288-5327. Chestnut Hill South...
100 Lansdale Avenue

100 Lansdale Avenue

Large Renovated 2BR Apartment available in Milford! - Spacious two bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment located in Milford, Connecticut. Favorable layout includes open kitchen/living room, large master bedroom and walk in closet. The apartment has new hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Oversized windows offer lots of natural light. Private location with convenient assigned parking. Pet-friendly. Tours by appointment only-call 203-814-0222 or email: tracie@lmrealestatepartners.com.
City 15 Apartments

City 15 Apartments

City 15 is perfectly situated in the heart of the bustling Camelback corridor, this central Phoenix apartment community is within a short distance of countless dining, recreation and shopping options. City 15 is also just minutes from the Biltmore area shopping and dining and minutes from the interstate 51. We...
23395 Epperson Square

23395 Epperson Square

Built in 2015, this 2,380 square foot, three bedroom, three full bath and one half bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Brambleton community of Ashburn, Virginia. Updated and immaculately maintained by the original owners, this home features gorgeous designer wood floors on all three levels, custom blinds and closets, metal balusters, and custom trim and moldings throughout. The spacious and open second level has the living room with a high-end linear fireplace and a stunning kitchen complete with a granite waterfall island, a cooktop and range hood, a wall oven and microwave, and a french door refrigerator. Located right off of the kitchen is the deck with a dedicated gas line, perfect for entertaining. The top floor oversized master bedroom has a recessed ceiling and fan, a walk-in closet and master bathroom with his and her sinks and a spacious frameless shower. The top floor also has the washer and dryer, two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a large recreational area, a full bathroom and a two-car garage. The Brambleton Community is located in Loudoun County and is known for its award-winning schools and ample recreational amenities including pools, parks and eighteen miles of paved trails. The community also has a town center with groceries, restaurants, a theater, a health club and a library.
1955 Thatch Palm Drive

1955 Thatch Palm Drive

1955 Thatch Palm Drive is an alluring 4-bedroom courtyard home overlooking the 12th fairway of a Jack Nicklaus designed Signature Golf Course in Boca Raton's most exclusive community, the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Upon entering the solid wood front doors, a tropical oasis awaits you on the other side. The large pool, covered patio, and built-in BBQ are the true heart of the home, visible from every room. The lofty interiors are completely remodeled, bright, and spacious. Imported marble floors, generous trim, and designer wall and window coverings are found throughout. The gourmet kitchen has premium Thermador appliances, marble countertops, shares space with the breakfast dining area, and flows into the family room for effortless entertaining. The master suite has views of the pool.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Luxury home converted from a pair of huge GRAIN SILOS complete with a circular living room and five bedrooms goes on the market for £1.95million

A sprawling farmhouse converted from a pair of grain silos and which is surrounded by rolling countryside views has hit the market for £1.95million. Stubwood Granary, which sits in the historic market town of Hungerford, Berkshire, comes with five bedrooms, a large circular living room and a terrace overlooking the pond.
507 Steele Street

507 Steele Street

COMING SOON! Updated Duplex in High Point! - Coming Soon to View and Lease! Totally renovated two bedroom one bath duplex on quiet street. New appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and updated heat and AC. All electric. Off street parking and private porch. No Section 8, Pets considered with a...
Pierce Street

Pierce Street

This 1890 upper story full flat is resplendent in hardwood floors and period detail. Fully furnished, 11’ ceilings with 8’ windows, a spacious floor-plan with two bedrooms, clawfoot tub bath w/overhead shower. HD TV. Formal dining room w/gas fireplace. Renovated kitchen, breakfast nook & sunroom. Bonus 3rd bedroom with sleeping loft.
1208 Main St

1208 Main St

Fully Updated Unit on Main Street - Unit #1 is a studio/1BR flex unit located on the first floor (walk-up) of The Baker Building. This unit has refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and offers a washer + dryer in unit. The bathroom is trimmed out with beautiful subway tile and has a shower/tub insert. The bedroom with walk-in closet is separated from the rest of the apartment with a modern barn door to offer privacy from the rest of the living space.
1832-34 N. Warren Ave

1832-34 N. Warren Ave

Updated Duplex in Heart of Brady Street - TWO OFF-STREET PARKING IN THE HEART OF THE CITY, one of which is in a garage. 2BR / 1BA + Office updated duplex located in the heart of Brady Street entertainment district. LOADS of character, including original stained woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, and stained glass windows. Central Air / Central Heat. All appliances provided including built-in microwave/microhood, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Sit outside and enjoy the summer on the front balcony!
126 Trails End Drive

126 Trails End Drive

Welcome to Your Dream Home... This Log Cabin has the Privacy of 10+ Acres in VA & the Convenience of Route 55/Wardensville Pike/Corridor H just Yards Away. Situated at the "Trails End" of a Secluded Neighborhood, Just 8.3 Miles to Wardensville, WV & 13.6 Miles to Strasburg, VA. Modern Amenities throughout Home AND the 4-Vehicle 50X24 Workshop Professional Mechanic's Garage with Car Lift are Sure to Impress!! - Property Features - MAIN LEVEL: 2-Story Entry with Hall Half Bathroom, Recently Renovated Kitchen with Freshly Painted Cabinets as well as a Breakfast Bar & Gas Cooktop Stove, Adjacent Dining Room that opens into the 2-Story Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Wood Fireplace with Wood Stove Insert (**Stones for the Chimney are from the Property!**), Master Bedroom on the Main Level with Walk-In Closet, Laundry Area, Walk-Out to Rear Deck, & Attached Full Bathroom. UPPER LEVEL: Hallway with Overlook to 2-Story Living Room & Entryway, Bedroom #2 & Bedroom #3 both with Astounding Closet Space & Additional Storage, and Full Bathroom #2 in Hall. EXTERIOR: Covered Front Porch with Generator Hookup, Expansive Rear Deck, Extensive Landscaping, Professional Mechanic's Workshop/Garage with Half Bathroom, Additional Storage Shed, and Fenced-In Rear & Side Yard. Please See Owner's Detailed List Included in Documents Section. Appointment Required for Showing - Schedule Today Before It's Gone!
oucampus.org

3608 N Navajo Trail

Beautiful Home in great South Scottsdale Location! - Highly desirable location!! Minutes drive or bike ride to popular shops and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale. Updated kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, tiled showers. Two-tone paint, Dual pane windows. Master Bedroom en suite. Fans in all bedrooms. Mixture of tile and wood throughout common areas carpet in bedrooms. French doors open to private backyard with mature landscaping and beautiful new industrial style metal fencing. Huge covered porch in backyard perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. No cats, No Smoking. 12 month lease.