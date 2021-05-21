newsbreak-logo
2015 4TH Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a PERFECT 10 urban lifestyle in this beautifully renovated rowhouse in vibrantLeDroit Park. Bright and sunny, the entry level of this charming 3 bedroom homefeatures a spacious living room, a separate dining room, a contemporary white kitchenwith stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and tile backsplash, a convenientpowder room and an in-unit washer/dryer. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms combine with a new fullbath. NEW ROOF and recently replaced HVAC system. Outside the charming rear patio is perfect for summer al fresco dining with friends.Perfectly located near the Park at LeDroit with its dog park, playgrounds and splash funand community garden, numerous restaurants, clubs/bars and amenities of the U-StCorridor and Shaw, and just a few blocks to the Shaw-Howard Metro. 2015 4th Street isthe ideal place to call home!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3732 Seneca Garden Road

Gorgeous Four Bedroom Three Full Bath, Large Living room with Skylights Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen with Skylights and Stainless Steal Appliances, Sliding Doors leading out to your Huge Deck Separate Dinning room with Hardwood Floors, Master Bedroom With Sunken Tub Double Sinks and Walk in Closet.Huge Family room with Fireplace and Sliders to your Rear Yard with Privacy Fence. Two Car Garage that is all most finish just ready for paint. This will not last !!!
Stone Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24699 Kings Canyon Square

Beautiful colonial townhouse with brick front 3 bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Granite countertop Kitchen backsplash Island counter in the kitchen Fireplace recessed lightings stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors 1 car garage and 1 car driveway. This home has an open layout with windows all throughout the front and rear of the house. Enjoy the beautifully landscape backyard for peace and relaxation. Conveniently located in Stone Ridge Community that is close to shopping center, groceries and easy access to transportation , Route 50 and 15. Few miles from South Riding.
Lake Ridge, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1503 Ridge Road

Adorable home on picturesque Catonsville street in highly acclaimed Oak Forest! With great potential and possibilities, this timeless home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches and designs. The inviting covered porch opens to a bright and airy foyer showcasing Craftsman style detail and hardwood floors. Main level boasts a spacious living room with a brick fireplace, lots of windows, a formal dining room with built-in corner cabinets, and a kitchen with an ample amount of cabinet space. Travel off the dining room and you will be delighted to find a large guest room or home office along with a full bath. Upper level provides the option for 4 bedrooms with surprisingly deep closets, ceiling fans for year-round comfort, and a full bath in the hallway. This home has been updated with central A/C to keep you cool on hot summer days. The large backyard is an entertainer+GGs delight with its privacy fence, large patio, and a detached 2-car garage that could be used in many different ways! Very convenient location, close to everything including main street shopping and restaurants, weekly Farmers' markets, the library, the state park and so much more!! Easy access to commuter routes, BWI & MARC Train.
Herndon, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Simpkins Farm Drive

Gorgeous North-east facing brick front town home in desired McNair Farms in Herndon! This spacious home offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths on 3 levels. 3 level bump out provides plenty of space. Brand new carpets on the main and upper levels; brand new granite countertops, sink and faucet in kitchen; freshly painted on all 3 levels, the home is move in ready! Open layout with plenty of natural light; Gourmet kitchen with island, new counters, SS appliances, gas cooking and family room space. Good sized deck off the breakfast nook; Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, sitting area, walk in closet, en-suite primary bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on the upper level. The versatile walk out basement rec-room offers plenty of options for entertainment, office space, living space, play area and more! Full size windows and walk out to the lovely brick paver patio and fully fenced yard! Recently renovated half bathroom in the basement. Laundry in the basement with washer & dryer; 1 car attached garage and extra long driveway; Desired Fairfax county school system! Excellent location with proximity to Metro, IT corridor, shopping, parks and more! Mcnair farms amenities like pool, tot lots, tennis courts etc. Must see home!!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1545 SW 4th Cir

A hidden gem in Addison Mizner neighborhood. Built in 1997, this 4 BR 3 BA, 2-story, 2668 sf home is conveniently located in east Boca near many services and I-95. The owner, a real estate broker, purchased the home 7 years ago and is now relocating. The home features attractive architecture, real fireplace, newly landscaped backyard with custom fence, lighting, 15 x 30 pool, and outdoor storage. Large concrete deck to park your RV or large boat. Move-in condition and No HOA!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

6609 NW 24th Ave Avenue

Three full bedrooms and three full bathrooms.40x15 pool over looking a great view of the lake. Over sized patio. Close to all A rated schools. Award winning 5 Star PLatinum Country Club.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2852 Fort Scott Drive

Open Saturday 05/22 and Sunday 05/23, 1:00p-4:00pm. What a charmer! This stately, expanded white brick Colonial is just right! An inviting flagstone walkway and steps lead to entry foyer with coat closet, stairs to upper level and dual archways to formal living and dining rooms. Gorgeous, gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and upper level of home are warm and help you feel right at home. Living room spans the full depth of the home and features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sunroom. Sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace that is easily converted to gas, three walls of windows, built-in shelving and could be the perfect home office or school room. Dining room adjacent to the kitchen has a deep picture window and bench seat. Professionally equipped chef's kitchen with double Bosch wall ovens, 42" counter-depth GE Monogram fridge/freezer, Viking Professional Grade cooktop and white cabinetry, including glass-front cabinets. Kitchen overlooks family room addition with views into the backyard through a wall of windows and has an exit onto rear brick patio. Main level is rounded out with a convenient powder room and has a circular floor plan, great for everyday living and entertaining alike. Bright upper level hallway features built-in shelving, an elegant stairway banister and generous linen closet. Upstairs hall bathroom with tub-to-ceiling white subway tile and pedestal sink. Spacious rear bedroom with walk-in closet overlooking serene backyard. Charming front bedroom with lovely arched dormer. Large third bedroom with oversize double window and a modest walk-in closet. Owner's bedroom consists of a large sitting room with first closet, and a gorgeous rear room with twin closets, built-in shelving and a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard. Lower level can be accessed by the interior steps, through the one-car attached garage, or through the walk-up rear door. Lower level features a full bathroom and a large rec-room with gas-burning fireplace and rear exit to backyard. This rec-room functions as the fifth bedroom as it walks out to the rear. Large utility room is multifunctional, including laundry, wash-sink, and a kitchenette with stove and refrigerator. Serene backyard with landscaping, hardscaping and multiple entertaining spaces completes the package of this spacious home.
Larchmont, NYlarchmontloop.com

Village Colonial

Original owners parting with cherished Colonial on very desirable, tree-lined street in Larchmont village. Plenty of wonderful space to spread out. Four generous-sized bedrooms on second floor, including master suite with two walk-in closets and an adjoining room that lives like a fifth bedroom/home office. Two large full bathrooms and spacious first floor powder room. Convenient overhang at entryway and large two-car garage. Freshly painted throughout with newly refinished, gleaming, hard wood floors. two-zone Central Air, sliding glass doo… MORE.
Sudley, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7671 Callan Drive

*Easy 5 Minutes To I-66 from this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Sudley Village! *Close to Sudley Road shops & restaurants! *New Roof installed approximately 2 years ago with transferable warranty *Bright and airy interior features open living and dining rooms. *Ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen and baths *2 parking spaces *Owner will need to find suitable housing and request a post occupancy of 30 days.
Kansas Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5213 Kansas Avenue NW

GORGEOUS CHIC RENOVATION, PRACTICALLY A BRAND A NEW HOME!! HIGH-END BATHROOMS & KITCHEN!! SECOND FLOOR BALCONY/DECK!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! ATTENTION TO DETAILS!! Welcome to this stunning luxury residence in desirable Petworth! The neighborhood is vibrant and exciting. Petworth is well known for award winning restaurants, bookstores, retail shops, cigar lounge, community events and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms with a modern airy open floor plan, beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, dual AC units to cool the entire home, wall outlets that features USB ports for all your charging desires, Bluetooth in three (3) bathrooms, three (3) decks, detached garage with remote control door and contemporary lighting. Kitchen boasts Kitchenaid stainless-steel appliances, back splash, island with accents to match the beautiful cool blue cabinetry, barn sink with attached cutting board and wine cooler cabinet. Off the kitchen features a beautiful barn door then you enter a light filled spacious gorgeous half bathroom. Beautiful deck off kitchen makes the entire space perfect for entertaining. Moving upstairs, breathtaking master suite featuring a huge balcony, gorgeous master bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower, beautifully tiled second bathroom, 2 sun filled bedrooms, washer and dryer and Carrier AC unit. Lower-level features versatile functionality to include wet bar, wine cooler cabinet, entertainment/living room/family room, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, enormous laundry room with connections for washer and dryer and second AC Carrier Unit. Private new fenced, built in enormous seating bench, an additional stand-alone deck, garden, and lights. A backyard oasis that is perfect for entertaining. An unbeatable location with a near-perfect walk score, dedicated bike lane in front of home, bike to and through the gorgeous Rock Creek Park, two (2) Walmart Supercenters within walking distance, walk to Fort Totten Station (green, yellow and red line) & Georgia Ave-Petworth Station (green & yellow line) and multiple bus transit routes.To prevent the spread of COVID-19 please adhere to the following directions for touring our property: Practice social distancing, don't go if you feel unwell, don't touch anything, and wear shoe covers. All parties are encouraged to wear masks. Mask.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4383 Embassy Park Drive NW

Guest parking is in any 3-digit parking space. You will find these upon entering the community on the right.You will love this wonderful home! Rarely available updated end unit townhome with walk out lower level in this wonderful smaller community with pool and tennis courts within blocks of Horace Mann School, shops, services and restaurants. One of the few models with a separate living room and dining room; updated table space kitchen, full lower level with in-law suite and kitchenette. Nicely remodeled kitchen with a large window overlooking the adjoining mews. Originally built as a 3 bedroom home which has been converted to 2 bedroom on top floor. Now with an Owners suite and office with an adjoining sitting room. Easy to convert back to a 3 bedroom again. The two upper level bathrooms were renovated along with many other fine upgrades in the past few years. This model home features a walk out family room in the lower level with French-doors opening onto the side patio. Shows very well. Reserved parking space near unit.Owner prefers a June or early July settlement with short post occupancy.Email agent at btessler@msn.com for appt.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18 Sherman Circle NW

Stunning 4 Bedroom + DEN, 4 full and one half baths situated on the serene Sherman Circle in Northwest DC. An open main level with exposed brick, updated flooring, crisp waterfall countertops, room for dedicated dining AND a rear breakfast nook or study before opening up to large rear patio deck. Kitchen features all brand new appliances including a six burner stove, under cabinet lighting, pot fill over stove, and below counter microwave. Upper level features primary bedroom with ensuite full bath and second private balcony, along with two other bright bedrooms and a second full bath. Completely finished lower level showcases one bedroom + den, full kitchen with brand new appliances, second washer/dryer, and two full bathrooms. Rear private parking includes remote garage door. This beautiful home is a must see! Floor plans with updated square footage will be added prior to weekend.
Real Estateoucampus.org

10527 E Fanfol Ln

REMODELED Three Bedrooms & Three Baths Vacation Rental - REMODELED 3 bedrooms & 3 baths in gated community of Suntree East. Gourmet kitchen with new white kitchen cabinets and quartz counters. New stainless appliances. Two upstairs master suites and additional guest bedroom downstairs with new shower. All new flooring. Main Master has its own balcony new shower and soaking tub. High ceilings and lots of natural light make this north/south exposure the perfect home. Backyard is complete with covered patio and desert landscape. Community offers year round heated pool and spa. Take advantage of all that Scottsdale Ranch has to offer- tennis courts, lakes, boating, kayaking, bike & walking paths and much more! Close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! $4500 June-Sept. $5200 May and Oct. $6200 Nov to Apr.
Real Estateatproperties.com

2946 N Sheffield Avenue #4N

Incredibly reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom extra wide, all brick penthouse home in a perfectly situated Lakeview location. Thoughtfully renovated from top to bottom with refinished hardwood flooring throughout. The main living space is graciously sized with custom built-in cabinets, shelving and a handsome mantle. Wood burning fireplace with new tile. Access the first of three private outdoor spaces from the living room which was sanded and re-stained in 2020. Enormous kitchen features beautiful white painted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and elongated breakfast bar. Recent kitchen updates include designer hardware, backsplash, oven hood, refrigerator, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. Fabulous counter space and storage. Wainscoting along the kitchen peninsula. Designated dining space perfect for entertaining. Continue on to your secondary bedroom and bath with painted cabinets and new designer pulls on the cabinets. Fabulous elevated primary bedroom is wired for sound with 2 walk-in closets and access to a private balcony. Luxurious primary bathroom with heated flooring, double sinks, whirlpool tub and a steam shower. Updates to the primary suite include new ceiling fan (2020), painted bathroom cabinetry, designer pulls and sink fixtures, new shower heads, hardwired electrical and cable coax behind TV (in order to hide all wires) and hardwired swing arm lamps in the bedroom. Additional main living level updates include high efficiency 50-gallon hot water heater, 36 bottle wine refrigerator, smart switches and smart home features throughout the entire home, custom plantation shutters, door stops and a smart lock on the front door. Head upstairs to the over-the-top roof deck which was completely redone by the current owners. Installed: (9) custom planter/landscape boxes around entire rooftop, perimeter lighting around base of Trex composite decking, custom-made Omnilight low voltage LED exterior water-proof ribbon lighting on each planter box and bar to illuminate entire roof deck - all roof lighting is dimmable and can be controlled via voice/phone or switches inside, custom kitchen/bar, specifically designed and cut to fit a Big Green Egg or Kamado Joe grill / smoker, commercial outdoor refrigerator, and inset ice chest with drain, Custom Antolini Azerocare natural stone countertop, new sconce lights above bar, natural gas fire pit, automatic Wi-Fi-controlled custom drip irrigation system throughout rooftop - all planter boxes, hanging boxes and pots are on the system - no manual watering needed, and wooden posts for (3) large sun sails to provide shade. All roof woodwork was sanded and professionally stained in summer 2020. Resealed/painted exterior doors and trim. In-unit laundry, additional storage and an attached garage parking space included. Minutes to public transportation and all Lakeview and Lincoln Park have to offer.
Fairfax, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3865 Wilcoxson Drive

BEAUTIFUL brick, end-unit Townhome in quiet, perfectly located Comstock. Fully fenced-in backyard with a patio and plenty of shade, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. 3 bedrooms on the upper level, including the owner+GGs retreat with walk-in closet and private bathroom. The basement features a spacious recreation room, den/4th bedroom, full bathroom and large storage space with full sink and full washer/dryer. 2 assigned parking space right in front of the house and ample unassigned parking. Such easy access to Old Town Fairfax, 495, CUE & Metro Bus Lines, VRE and Metro. Walking distance to dining, shopping, schools, large outdoor community pool and much more. You will love this one! See it today.
Thiensville, WIMATC Times

101-140 Linden Lane

Beautifully renovated property with in unit washer & dryers. This property also include Free Heat & Water along with underground parking - Our renovated Linden Lane Apartments are a great place to call home. The kitchen has many features you will enjoy. The lovely maple cabinets have soft close doors and drawers and pull-out recycling and garbage drawer. Each renovated apartments kitchen is complete with a tile backsplash. These spacious apartments have 2 bedrooms with closet organizers that maximize storage. Each bedroom is complete a ceiling fan. The master bedroom offers a half bath. The large windows are new and offer plenty of natural light. Each apartment comes with a space in our heated parking garage and a storage locker. Laundry is in building and coin operated. Linden Lane is a quiet street with many mature trees that can be enjoyed from your deck or patio. Contact us today to see what is available and set up a tour.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Brookline Circle

Very nice one level rancher, with brick front, tastefully landscaped, 30 x 12 non-slip deck plus awning and fenced rear yard, In 2020 a 50-yr Architectural shingled roof was installed plus over-sized gutters and down spouts. New Heat Pump installed in 2019. French doors in both large bedrooms for access to rear deck. Harwood flooring thru out, propane fireplace in large living room with ceiling fan, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers beveled cabinetry, island, porcelain double sink, pantry, desk area, appliances and dining area.. Bedroom #1 boasts a large walk-in shower, ceiling fan and huge walk-in closet. Bedroom #2 with full bath, tub and shower. Half bath and laundry room too. Finished garage with opener. This lovely home is available immediately.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5745 Macarthur Boulevard NW

Charming, brick colonial on a beautiful, deep and private lot. Rarely available in the desirable neighborhood of Palisades. Entry level foyer, office/den w/ fireplace, full bath, utility room and garage entrance. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and upper level. Main Level includes a en suite bedroom, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, an updated kitchen and a sun room addition. Large windows overlook a fabulous, backyard! The upper level includes a master bedroom with vanity space, huge windows, and a wall of deep , custom built closet space. the third full bathroom and a third bedroom featuring a large closet with shelves. The deep, rear yard is fully fenced with custom stone retaining walls and patio. Open Saturday And Sunday 1-4 PM.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10121 Brookville Ln

Simply beautiful, exceptionally clean 4 bedroom house with loft. Open concept and high ceilings. The entire house has been freshly painted and the exterior just power washed. Sprawling backyard with a sparkling lakeview and plenty of room for a pool! Mango, banana, and avocado trees. New AC, and water heater. Low HOA fees and manned gate. All located at the end of the street with no through traffic. All showings this Saturday May 22nd from 1:00-4:00.
Real Estatearlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1028 N. Livingston Street

Open: Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m. Walk to Westover Village, the bike path and parks from this renovated, expanded all brick colonial on a lush private lot in the Ashlawn, Swanson, Yorktown school zone. The all brick addition features vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desk, a...