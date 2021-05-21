BridgeValley’s Bellinger given a week to answer ‘no confidence’ vote

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Board members want the president of BridgeValley Community & Technical College to submit a plan to address a recent faculty vote of no confidence. “I think this is really important for the continued reconciliation of some of these matters that were brought to our attention. I think the board and president should try to work together to try to reconcile some of those issues,” said Barry Holstein, one of several new board members for the South Charleston community college.