‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ satisfies with intense, concise slow burn

Those Who Wish Me Dead sees the return of Angelina Jolie to the big screen as an action star. She has, of course, done well as Maleficent as recently as 2019 and has left her voice to some animals (The One and Only Ivan) and animation (Kung Fu Panda 3) but hasn’t done big action since 2010’s Salt. That changes with this action-thiller, Those Who Wish Me Dead, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta. It is just one of sixteen crime or supernatural novels ther author has written since 2004 but the first to be optioned to film. The movie is a part of WarnerMedia’s Same-Day Premieres. It opened in available cinemas on Friday, May 14, 2021 and uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the streaming service. It runs through June 14, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.