‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ satisfies with intense, concise slow burn
The latest film in the lineup of HBO Max’s same-day releases, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is another notch in Taylor Sheridan’s contemporary Western belt — not a wholly original one, but one that certainly succeeds in what it sets out to accomplish. At times, the film feels like a composite of more inspired works, cribbing much of its characterization, aesthetic and narrative from its predecessors, but it comes together to form a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” doesn’t break new ground, but it gracefully leverages the tried and true foundation it borrows from its influences.www.dailycal.org